1969 Dodge Dart Swinger Has It All: Unmolested, Original Paint, Numbers-Matching V8

Initially introduced as a full-size car in 1960, the Dodge Dart got smaller and smaller until it became a compact in 1963. The shrinking happened so that Dodge would have a competitor for the Ford Falcon and Chevrolet Nova. The Dart shared underpinnings with the Plymouth Valiant.
Like most compacts introduced in the 1960s, the Dart was initially powered by inline-six engines and a relatively mild V8. But as US automakers engaged in the muscle car wars, the Dart became notably more potent toward the end of the decade.
It did not get the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI as a regular option, but Dodge built a limited-series Super Stock racer in 1968. The massive 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB wasn't offered either except for a few months in 1969. But the Dart got the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) big-block and the LA-type V8 in 340- and 360-cubic-inch (5.6- and 5.9-liter) formats.
Rated at 330 horsepower, the 383 RB V8 turned the Dart, which was much lighter than a Charger, into a proper muscle car. The 1969 hardtop you see here is not a big-block beast, but it has quite a few feats to brag about. It's an unrestored and unmolested survivor that's still highly original some 54 years after it left the assembly line.
Spotted at a local cars & coffee event in Englewood, Florida, this green beauty has been pampered since day one. And based on the 38,000-mile (61,155-km) reading on the odometer, it also spent most of its life in a nice garage. Sure, the green paint shows some patina, but it's in fantastic condition for a coating over five decades old.
The same goes for the tan interior, which shows only mild signs of use on the front bench seats and some weathering on the chrome trim. And needless to say, green over tan is a great-looking combo and one you won't see very often on a 1969 Dart.
This hardtop is also loaded with options, starting with the Swinger 340 Decor Group. It was also specified with the Light Group, front disc brakes, a four-speed manual, an AM radio, a Bumblee stripe, and power steering.
As you might have already guessed from the Swinger 340 package, this Dart draws juice from a 340-cubic-inch LA V8. The four-barrel unit slotted just under the range-topping 383 at the time. It delivered 275 horsepower and 340 pound-feet (461 Nm) of torque when new. And it provided just enough oomph to push the Dart down the quarter-mile in 15.1 seconds.
But are we also looking at a rare Mopar? Well, not really. Dodge sold almost 198,000 Darts in 1969, and no fewer than 16,637 were Swinger 340 models. However, you won't see many unrestored survivors like this one out there, so I guess it's pretty rare in this condition. Check it out in the video below.
