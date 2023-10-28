Custom-Built Yamaha SR400 Scrambler Embraces Both Elegance and Ruggedness

Yamaha SR400s, old and new, are loved by the bike-modding community for many reasons, so the well-executed projects built around this platform never stop coming. The Ellaspede squad over in Brisbane, Australia is no stranger to this nameplate, having tackled countless SR-based endeavors since the workshop’s arrival on the scene. Pictured below is a fuel-injected 2017 model with heaps of scrambler charm.
The build was commissioned by a guy named Ashlon, but it took some consulting for him to decide what motorcycle would be used as the basis. Dead set on the SR400 platform from the very beginning, he was initially thinking about an older variant. Ashlon ended up choosing a modern iteration from 2017, though, as he didn’t want most of his budget to be spent on restoring or replacing worn components.
Some modern-day reliability would also cut costs on the long run, and this was enough to convince him. With the single-cylinder Yamaha taken apart on their workbench, Ellaspede kicked things off by shortening and looping its subframe. They subsequently placed a handmade bench seat up top, along with Posh turn signals on the flanks and a bespoke fender at the back.
Attached to the latter is an aftermarket LED taillight, as well as an off-the-shelf license plate holder from the shop’s proprietary catalog. On the other end, lighting comes from a Bates-style headlamp perched on the lower triple clamp, while the blinkers are Posh items just like those installed at the rear. Examining the bike’s cockpit, we come across a single Daytona Velona dial and a replacement handlebar supplied by ProTaper.
Plain Biltwell grips and Daytona mirrors complete the modifications in that area. Most of the hardware in the unsprung sector remains stock, but Ellaspede’s experts added dual-purpose knobbies to give this machine some off-roading capability. The chosen tires are the acclaimed TKC 80s from Continental, providing ample grip both on and off the asphalt.
Not much has changed about the SR400’s powertrain, because its 399cc thumper was in great shape. An aftermarket reverse megaphone muffler made its way onto the exhaust system, and the header was heat-wrapped to keep temperatures in check. This scrambled SR benefits from one more significant upgrade we haven’t yet covered, but you won’t be seeing it here as it was only installed after the photoshoot.
We’re referring to a premium pair of Ikon shock absorbers, which are longer than the stock parts by about an inch (25 mm). Interestingly enough, the original fuel tank livery was kept in play, as the olive-green hue was a perfect fit for this specimen’s overall look. Accompanied by that brown seat upholstery, the colorway is even more appealing than before! Despite Ashlon’s tight budget, Ellaspede still managed to knock this project out of the ballpark.
