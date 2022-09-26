1970 Dodge Dart Swinger Parked for 28 Years Comes With a Single Goal in Mind

Historically speaking, the 1970 model year was a pretty important moment for the Dart, as it introduced a massive refresh and plenty of other mechanical changes.
For example, Dodge decided to give up on the 170 (2.8-liter) engine and introduce another 198 (3.2-liter) six-cylinder whose role was to offer upgraded power with an increased focus on the economy.
At the same time, the company also decided to bet bigger on the market appeal of the Swinger, so it was now available on all Dart two-door hardtops except for the top-of-the-line configuration.
At the end of the day, however, a 1970 Dart Swinger wasn’t necessarily the most popular Dodge that year, but it still sold well, despite the arrival of the Challenger.
A Swinger that also came to be in 1970 is now looking for a new home as part of an auction on eBay, but as anyone could easily guess in just a few seconds, bringing this car back to the road isn’t going to be an easy mission.
This is because the Dart comes in a rather rough shape. While there’s indeed a six-cylinder unit under the hood, it no longer starts and runs, with seller aaautowrecking explaining that the condition of both the engine and the transmission is currently unknown.
Coming with the typical amount of rust, especially in the trunk, the only option for this Dart Swinger is a full restoration – or better said, a restomod, as most people are likely to go for a more powerful engine anyway. The rear end has also been upgraded, and the car now comes with 14” Vintage Western wheels.
Given it’s been sitting for nearly three decades, it’s not necessarily a surprise this Dart looks the way it looks, so fingers crossed for someone out there to give the car a full refresh. The bidding is getting close to $1,500, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
