1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Packs Replacement Engine, It's Perfect Otherwise

1969 was important for the third-gen Corvette. That year saw the introduction of the 350 as a replacement for the 327, and every model came with one-inch wider steelies than before. It’s also the year Sting Ray turned into Stingray, and the exterior door handles were redesigned for good measure. The list of improvements doesn’t end here, though…
1969 is when the ‘Vette switched from a 16- to a 15-inch steering wheel, the ignition switch was moved to the steering column, and map pockets were added to the dashboard area in front of the passenger. Headlight washers, backup lights integrated into the inboard taillights, optional front fender vent trim, and standard headrests also need to be mentioned. Last but certainly not least, 1969 was the final year of the L88 big-block V8.
Only 116 examples were configured with the 7.0-liter powerplant that year, and 216 examples were produced in total during the L88’s three-year stint. Chassis number 194379S736196 is one of those rarefied monsters, but as the headline implies, the 427ci V8 is not original. The period-correct replacement engine had the block pad restamped with a VIN derivative matching this vehicle’s serial number, as well as engine code T0923LO.
Originally fitted with PO2 wheel covers, the Cortez Silver-painted C3 presently flaunts chrome hubcaps and trim rings. Pictured on F70-15 redline tires, the no-nonsense sports car breathes in through a four-barrel carburetor from Holley and an aluminum intake manifold. Transistor ignition is also present, as are the 3.70:1 posi diff and heavy-duty suspension package.
Delivered new to Washington-based Lee Johnson Chevrolet in Kirkland, the car was refurbished in Houston, Texas, in the 1990s. Equipped with a four-speed manual transmission, power-assisted brakes of the heavy-duty variety, as well as side-mounted exhausts, this blast from the past was acquired by the selling dealership earlier in 2022 as per Bring a Trailer.
Offered with a copy of the Car Shipper, warranty card, and Protect-O-Plate, chassis number 194379S736196 presently shows just under 69,000 miles (111,045 kilometers) on the clock. An owner’s manual, a clean title, previous ownership documentation, and judging sheets are included.
With nine days left on the ticker, this C3 has reached a high bid of $125,000 after 11 expressions of interest. The online auction ends on June 11th.
