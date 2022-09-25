1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro in Impeccable Condition Is Awaiting a New Petrolhead Owner

If you look closely, you can find an auction going on at every corner, but not all of them are special. It’s only in a few that you can find truly spectacular cars, and this is one of them.
This is a 1969 COPO Camaro and is part of a limited run of only 1,066 examples produced. More specifically, it is a Chevvy coming with an L72 427 cu. in. big block. Initially rated for 450 hp, this 7-liter mammoth of an engine was only available in the Corvette, Impala, Bel Air, and Biscayne on launch.
This is the kind of engine that makes penguins cry and glaciers melt when you turn it on. It is a relic of the past, but a legendary one nonetheless. But in 1969, a Central Office Production Order (COPO) made this glorious V8 available in the Camaro, and that’s what we see here today. And as an added bonus for any petrolhead, this car, nicknamed the Blue Mule, is also equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission. While not everyone is a fan of the manual, it cannot be argued that it makes the car faster and more pleasant to drive, considering how sluggish the autos of that period were.
Apart from being powered by this loud, head-turning, gas-guzzling engine, the LeMans Blue COPO Camaro has a few aces up its sleeve to make it a pony car enthusiast’s wet dream, aside from the obvious Z21 exterior trim.
Let’s start with its history because it has mountains of paperwork proving its heritage and worth. From papers attesting its original purchase to certificates of authenticity and appraisals, this car has it all. It is Camaro Hi-Performance-certified as an original L72 COPO Camaro and included in the Supercar Registry.
And when it comes to condition, this pony delivers too, with a restoration to the original being a key selling point. It looks absolutely factory new, and people seem to agree on its worth as it changed hands two times in recent years. Once for $215.000 and again for $145,000, on top of spending some time in the Rick Davis Collection.
Now, we won’t get into the details of all the mechanical parts as that would take ages to sort out, and it would feel too much like a list. But I will mention the fact that it has heavy-duty cooling, as well as forged aluminum pistons, steel rods, and crank.
It’s when we move on to the interior that things have a slight kink. That is a black vinyl roof that the original owner had factory installed. The appraisals this car got suggested that removing it would be the best idea. However, the rest of the interior is absolutely spectacular, finished in a blue that perfectly continues the exterior color. The Z87 deluxe interior package, with the D55 center console and U17 special instrumentation, completes an already outstanding package.
With everything it has going for it, we’re excited to see if this COPO Camaro manages to fetch a higher sum at this auction than the last time it changed hands.
