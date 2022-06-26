1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro ZL1 Previously Owned by Reggie Jackson Up for Sale

Conceived by drag racer Dick Harrell and originally ordered by Fred Gibb Chevrolet, the 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1 is not only the rarest iteration of the first-gen muscle car but also the most desirable Camaro ever sold.
Built in only 69 units, these race-ready street cars rarely pop up for sale. And when they do, they usually change hands for more than $500,000. If you're in the market for a 1969 COPO ZL1, it's your lucky day: a nicely restored, Fathom Green example is about to go under the hammer.
Number 27 out of 69 that were produced that year, this COPO ZL1 has undergone a comprehensive restoration and it looks brand-new inside and out. The process also saw the Camaro being returned to its original Fathom Green factory color.
Also one of the first 50 cars commissioned by Fred Gibb Chevrolet to qualify the engine and transmission for NHRA competition, this COPO ZL1 is one of the many units that the dealership did not manage to sell. Because the ZL1 package was massively expensive at the time, Fred Gibb reportedly sold only 13 cars.
The remaining 56 units, including this one, were returned to Chevrolet for redistribution due to excessive cost. This particular ZL1 was returned to Chevrolet in May and was delivered to Allan Green Chevrolet of Seattle in late 1969.
The muscle car was purchased by the dealership's service manager, who ran it in the NHRA Super Stock class until 1970. At some point, the ZL1 was also owned by former baseball legend Reggie Jackson. A huge Camaro fan, Reggie sold a couple of first-generation Z/28s in 2021.
Moving on to the oily bits, this ZL1 is obviously fitted with an all-aluminum, 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 engine. Created specifically for racing, the mill was rated 430 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) from the factory, but the actual output is believed to have been closer to 500 horses.
However, the ad doesn't say whether the 427 V8 is of the numbers-matching variety or not. What's more, the car has been re-bodied to some extent and comes with a non-OEM trim tag.
All told, this ZL1 won't break the record set by a Hugger Orange COPO at almost $1.1 million in 2020, but it will definitely change hands for a six-figure sum. The last time it was auctioned off in 2019, this COPO found a new owner for $231,000.
The Camaro is set to go under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas 2022 event, scheduled from June 30 to July 2. It will be sold at no reserve.
