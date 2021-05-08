1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro 427 Drag Races 1972 Buick GS, Gap Is Huge

The 1969-model-year COPOs are arguably the most desirable versions of the first-generation Chevrolet Camaro. Built in 1969 units and with an all-aluminum, race-spec V8, the ZL-1 is THE holy grail. Although not as limited, with 1,015 examples built, the COPO 427 is just as desirable, albeit not quite as expensive. Seeing a COPO in the wild is a rare event, but one lucky owner brought one to a Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race event.
This beautifully maintained, orange-painted COPO 427 sports an original, solid-lifter L72 big-block V8 under the hood. The unit is rated at 425 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, making it one of the most powerful muscle cars from the late 1960s.
This specific example comes with a three-speed automatic gearbox. It also features a cool "A COPO" license plate.
The event sees the COPO go against a 1972 Buick GS Stage 1. Fitted with a larger, 7.5-liter V8, the GS is not quite as powerful as the Camaro at 270 horses and 392 pound-feet of twist. But that's not surprising given that it was produced around the time emission regulations kicked in to detune the big V8s.
The Buick also packs a three-speed auto. And on top of being less powerful, the GS Stage 1 is also some 400 pounds (181 kg) heavier than the COPO 427.
Based on these figures alone, the COPO 427 should have trouble winning the quarter-mile race. And the footage confirms that the Chevy-badged muscle car is more than two seconds faster than the GS. The Camaro snaps off the line in front of the GS and builds a noticeable advantage over the first few feet.
The gap keeps growing until the COPO crosses the line, posting a 12.03-second run at 117.26 mph (188.71 kph). The Buick GS follows more than two second later, hitting the line in 14.22 clicks, to go with a trap speed of 96.47 mph (155.25 kph).
The result is far from shocking, as the COPO 427 was built specifically for dealers like Don Yenko, which prepped the cars for enthusiasts that were spending their weekends at the drag strip.
The COPO vs GS drag race is just a one-off time trial, but the video also includes footage of the two cars racing other vehicles. The Buick also races against a 1970 Chevy Camaro Z28 and loses narrowly. On the other hand, the COPO 427 takes on a 1969 Pontiac GTO and wins by a half-second.
