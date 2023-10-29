1969 Buick Electra 225 Hooptie Is in Agony, and the Huge Secret Upfront Won't Save It

1969 was a year of firsts and lasted for humanity; Michael Jackson debuted on the Ed Sulivan Show (together with the rest of The Jackson 5 members); The Beatles gave their last performance as a band; the 747 Jumbo-Jet made its maiden commercial flight; the supersonic Concorde takes to the air in its inaugural test; mankind reaches the Moon; and the Woodstock festival takes the headlines. With all this going on, little attention was paid to the automotive world. However, in 1969, Buick had one of its best years after the war, and the “Deuce and a Quarter” Electra 225 wasn’t slacking at all.

