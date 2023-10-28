Better Than a Hemi: A One-Off 1958 DeSoto Adventurer Is a Two 4-Bbl V8 Surprise Symphony

“If you actually lean on it hard enough to kick in the second four-barrel, it'll chirp the tires going in the second and third gear.” The statement is made regarding a 65-year-young American legend, the only one known to exist in 2023: a black 1958 DeSoto Adventurer hardtop. Despite being the victim of a circumstantially adverse period, the car came as the company’s swan song before going into a downward spiral of termination.

50 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile