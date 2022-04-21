1969 AMC SC/Rambler Is a Fabulous Garage Queen, V8 Purrs Like a Kitten

Even though it failed to keep up with the Big Three in terms of sales and popularity, American Motors Corporation rolled out quite a few interesting cars in the 1960s. The SC/Rambler is one of them. Introduced in 1969, the final model year for the Rambler American, the SC/Rambler became one of America's most potent compacts.
Designed and built in cooperation with Hurst Performance, the SC/Rambler followed the recipe that Dodge applied to the Dart in 1967. In short, it was a compact car stuffed with a big engine.
While the Dart got the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 from the Charger (as well as the 440CI/7.2-liter and 426CI/7.0-liter Hemi for limited-edition runs), the SC/Rambler was fitted with the 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) mill that AMC usually offered in the Javelin and AMX. But American Motors wanted more than a streetcar with impressive numbers, so it took the SC/Rambler drag racing in the NHRA F/Stock class.
Recognizable due to its white livery with red and blue stripes, which was replicated on the 1970 AMC Rebel Machine, the SC/Rambler also came with a tall, snorkel-like intake on the hood. The latter fed air to the 390 V8 rated at 315 horsepower, which enabled the compact to run the quarter-mile in 14.3 seconds.
AMC did not offer any factory options for the SC/Rambler, but the package came with lots of goodies, including front disc brakes, a heavier sway bar, staggered shocks, and anti-hop rear axle links. It also featured slightly flared fenders, racing mirrors, and blue Magnum 500 wheels.
However, AMC provided dealers with numerous parts and upgrades for the SC/Rambler, enabling customers to run them quicker than advertised. While official rating put the compact into the 14-second second at the drag strip, well-tuned and still legal Ramblers covered the quarter-mile in less than 13 clicks.
The NHRA required 500 street-legal cars to be built for homologation, but AMC went beyond that and put together 1,512 units. Come 2022 and many of them are still around, but only a few are known to have survived in all-original condition. The example you're about to see below is one of them.
The car is a bit of mystery though because there's no info as to whether it's been repainted or not. I'm tempted to say that the coating is newer than the car, but it makes no difference. Everything else is true to the car's factory specification, including the numbers-matching 390-cubic-inch V8.
And not only does it look fantastic from just about every angle, but the engine also sounds delicious at idle. Too bad there's no revving to hear it flex to the tune of 315 horsepower.
All these details turn it into a highly desirable and expensive classic because Concours-ready SC/Ramblers are known to change hands for close to (and sometimes even more than) $100,000.
