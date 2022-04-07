1968 Ford Mustang S-Code Goes Up in Flames, V8 Engine Miraculously Survives

One of the things that make a huge difference between a worthy restoration candidate and a car that could end up abandoned in a junkyard is the amount of rust it comes with.
If you check out the photos in the gallery here, you’re probably horrified about the way this 1968 Mustang looks. Because yes, there’s a Mustang in these pics, even though some people might have a hard time figuring this out given the huge amount of rust and the metal issues that are more than obvious.
But on the other hand, not everybody wants to see the glass half empty. eBay seller jasper10354 explains a new shell could make wonders on this 1968 Mustang, as it could eventually be the first step towards a possible comeback of an otherwise impossible project.
In case you’re wondering how this Mustang ended up in such a horror condition, the story isn’t necessarily as complicated as some people might be tempted to believe. The Mustang was rear-ended back in the ‘70s, and following the collision, the gas tank was severely damaged. As a result, the car went up in flames, with the fire heavily damaging pretty much everything.
The engine under the hood miraculously survived, but this still didn’t prevent the Ford Mustang from being abandoned on a farm, where it obviously ended up losing the fight with the rust.
What makes this (once a) car so special is the engine that was fitted under the hood back in 1968. This is an S-code Mustang, so the V8 responsible for getting it moving so many years ago was a 390 (6.4-liter) 4-barrel unit developed 325 horsepower.
While the engine is still around, you obviously shouldn’t expect any good news on this front.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to tell that this is a nightmare project, but this still didn’t stop the seller from trying to get at least $10,000 for the Mustang.
