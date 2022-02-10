1968 Dodge D100 Sweptline Adventurer Is Reassuringly Vintage

Produced from October 1960 through September 1993, the D/W series of pickups aren’t particularly collectible. In the case of the D100 Sweptline Adventurer we’re covering on this occasion, current values range between $2,300 for a poor-ish example and just under $50,000 in tip-top form.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $1,968 at press time, the red-painted truck is a solid runner according to the selling dealer. Currently located in Pennsylvania, the 1968 model was acquired from the original owner’s estate in 2019. Chassis number 1187033646 was delivered new to L&B Dodge, and it currently shows just under 86k miles (or 138,405 km).
Backed up with a clean PA title and manufacturer’s literature, the D100 is rocking chrome-finish bumpers that look great despite the pickup’s venerable age. A polished grille and headlamp surrounds are featured as well, joined by two side mirrors, a bed cover, and black bodyside garnish.
Currently sitting on 205/75 Goodyear Tiempo all-season whitewall rubber boots mounted on 15-inch steelies with polished covers, the Sweptline Adventurer is gifted with a vinyl-wrapped bench seat with gray cloth inserts. A vintage radio, lap belts, passenger footwell-mounted fire extinguisher, and black carpets also need to be mentioned, along with a two-spoke steering wheel that fronts a 100-mph horizontal speedometer. Gauges for the oil pressure, alternator, fuel level, and coolant temperature are present as well, joined by a small horn button on the dash’s leftmost side.
Under the hood, you’ll find a workhorse of a powerplant in the guise of a 318 with a two-barrel mounted on top. Internally referred to as the A engine, this motor was offered by Chrysler between 1957 and the late 1960s. In this application, the 5.2-liter mill cranks out 230 hp and 340 lb-ft (461 Nm).
Cog swapping is the driver’s job via a column-shifted manual with three forward gears. Considering this fellow’s condition, history, and oh-so-classy looks, bidding is certain to get a bit livelier in the coming days.
