1968 Dodge Charger Mixes 392 HEMI Muscle With Tremec Manual

For the 1968 model year, the most potent V8 available in the Charger was the motorsport-derived 426 HEMI. The muscle car we’re covering today is rocking a modern-day successor of that iconic powerplant, namely a 392.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) on the clock, the restomodded Charger in the featured clips and pics also flaunts a carbon-fiber engine cover that reads “powered by SRT” in red uppercase letters.
The modernized two-door hardtop further brags with a polished air intake tube, JBA headers, and Perma-Cool electric fans for the aluminum radiator. The 6.4-liter V8 breathes out to the tune of a custom dual exhaust system.
Somewhat curious for a restomod, the Charger’s online listing doesn’t mention how suck-squeeze-bang-blow is developed at the crankshaft. Be that as it may, we can make an educated guess based on the Mopar Performance 392 HEMI V8 crate engine: 485 hp and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm).
Most of those ponies are channeled to the rear wheels by a 3.73:1 posi and a Tremec-sourced manual transmission with six forward ratios and a hydraulic clutch assembly from Wilwood. Fitted with 20-inch Savini wheels finished in black with polished lips, the blacked-out blast from the past sweetens the deal with Toyo Proxes R888 high-performance rubber.
As far as the chassis is concerned, the Magnum Force front subframe joins a four-link setup from Magnum Force in the rear. Mini tubs with adjustable coilovers and power-assisted disc brakes with red-painted calipers are present as well. From an aesthetic standpoint, highlights include the flip-up headlamps with HID bulbs as well as matte-black vinyl stripes out back.
Very tasteful on the inside, this Charger borrows a few bits and pieces from the 2014 model year Dodge Challenger. These include the center console, bolstered front bucket seats, and rear bench. A pistol-grip shifter complements the wood-rimmed steering wheel with a Mopar center cap.
With three days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer, the black-painted muscle car is currently sitting on a high bid of $80,500 after a total of 14 offers.
