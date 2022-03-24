1967 Mustang Stored in a Barn for So Long It Has No Idea Bush Is No Longer President

Finding a classic Mustang to restore isn’t by any means difficult these days, but what’s a lot more challenging is finding an example that’s still entirely original and unmolested.
The 1967 convertible someone has recently posted online looks like the real deal, but on the other hand, it appears to come with a series of mysterious tidbits that you’d better try to figure out in person.
First and foremost, it’s important to know this Ford Mustang ended up being parked in a barn at about the same time Bill Clinton became the President of the United States. eBay seller fordman352 claims the car was moved to storage in the early ‘90s (for our American readers, we assumed this happened before 1993 when Clinton won the elections, as Bush George Bush was the U.S. President between 1989 and 1993).
Getting back to the car, it’s pretty clear from the photos this is a project in all regards, but the owner comes up with some very interesting claims.
For example, the Mustang is said to be in factory condition, which means it hasn’t been molested in any way. For someone in the restoration business, this is excellent news, though the condition of each component is at least as critical.
And speaking of the condition, we’re being told there’s some front-end damage, possibly following what’s being described as a “very light collision.” At first glance, however, there’s nothing that a full restoration wouldn’t be able to deal with.
The engine under the hood is a 289 (4.7-liter), and it still turns over.
In 1967, the Mustang could be ordered with several versions of the 289, with the 2-barrel version developing 200 horsepower being offered as standard on the C-code Mustangs. A 4-barrel configuration with 225 horsepower was also available on A-code models, while K-code Mustangs with the HiPo treatment came with the same engine upgraded to 270 horsepower.
Despite its challenging condition, this Mustang is unlikely to sell for beer money. The bidding has already reached $4,500, but the reserve is yet to be met.
