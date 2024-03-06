1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 390 GT Emerges After Decades in a Barn, Needs Total Restoration

The 1967 Mercury Cougar wasn't cheap, especially if you wanted a maxed-out XR-7. The fully optioned configuration could be had for approximately $4,500, stepping into Thunderbird territory and becoming significantly more expensive than the Mustang.
However, the XR-7 package brought goodies that were totally worth the money, including a special dashboard with simulated wood trim, an overhead console, and a Tilt-Away steering wheel that has become a highly desirable option for restorers.
The same option is available on this 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7, which has been sitting in a barn for over 25 years. eBay seller mustangmasters428 explains that the car was parked in a pole barn to receive a complete restoration, and some work has actually been done, but the Cougar never got the full package.
It's still in rough but very restorable shape, now looking for a new home where it can get the complete overhaul.
While I won't comment much on what the eyes can see because the owner has done a fantastic job and took photos that perfectly describe the Cougar's condition, I do need to emphasize that this XR-7 is not an easy project. Moreover, it's not a project aimed at the Average Joe, as this car demands and deserves proper restoration skills to bring everything to tip-top shape.
The engine under the hood is a fantastic surprise. The Cougar XR-7 comes with the highly desirable 390 four-barrel, though it doesn't necessarily bring good news. Still fitted with the stock components, including the Edelbrock intake with a Holley carburetor, the engine was running when the car was moved to storage. However, the owner says they didn't try to start it after the long tenure in storage, albeit they "will guarantee it is not seized and does turn over."
The car is still complete, but anyone can imagine that using everything on this Cougar won't be possible because some parts might be in horrible shape after years of sitting. It's still good news for someone interested in the stock configuration, as it's a solid step towards a complete restoration project that would retain the all-original magic.
You can imagine that such a project, despite coming in a somewhat rough shape, can't come cheaply, The owner configured the auction to begin at $5,000, though they also enabled a reserve (whose value is undisclosed). The good news is that anyone can buy the Cougar without a fight if they trigger the Buy It Now option and pay $12,500.
Meanwhile, you can find the Cougar XR-7 in Jacksonville, Florida, and you'll need a trailer to take it home, considering its overall shape. The auction will expire in five days, and it'll be interesting to watch how high the price goes.
