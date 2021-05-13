1967 Ford Mustang Is Why Black Is the Perfect Color for Custom Muscle Cars

We all know by now that the most in-demand colors for cars are black and white. Dull when used in any other application, these two hues seem to have been born for use on the sculpted metal bodies of cars. And the 1967 Ford Mustang is as good a proof of that as any.
The custom car world is filled with crazy colors, as builders are going out of their way to get noticed. They throw in shades of yellow brighter than the sun, greens so aggressive you feel your retinas peeling off, and all sorts of reds that would be better used on women’s shoes.
None of them however beat the elegance and class of the good old black lends to whatever object it is used on. I mean, could you imagine this here Mustang, with its insane Ford 5.0-liter Aluminator engine, going down the street draped in pink?
As is, the car looks like the perfect custom muscle car. Minor visual nip’n’tucks, such as side scoops, trunk spoiler, and a GT500R hood come together with the shaved bumpers to create a canvas just right to be covered in black.
The official name of the color used for this car is Agate Black Pearl, and wraps around a custom interior sporting Corbeau seats with custom upholstery, suede headliner, and a dashboard holding Dakota Digital gauges.
Unseen to the naked eye, the Ford engine works with a 6-speed manual transmission and breathes through a stainless-steel exhaust with Borla mufflers. The road stance and prowess of the thing are ensured by means of Pro-Touring suspension up front and a TCI Torque-Arm at the rear.
The car, as you see it, is selling as a one-off custom-built 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas in June. No estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch was made, but the muscle car is going without reserve.
