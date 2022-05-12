1965 Ford Mustang Stored Under a Pole Barn in Alabama Is Ready to Be a Daily Driver

A 1965 Mustang that has been sleeping for a while under a pole barn in Alabama looks like it has what it takes to produce a high-quality restomod if someone is willing to start the project.
Listed on eBay by seller livinglife-30, this Ford Mustang comes with the typical metal issues, though they aren’t surprising by any means. As it turns out, this pony was owned by someone who lived on a clay dirt road, so in theory, it had to deal with a fair share of humidity.
The good news, however, is the car has never been restored, so if what you’re looking for is a 100 percent original Mustang, this model right here seems to qualify for the job.
On the other hand, we don’t know if everything is still there, but given its condition, there’s a chance it is.
Worth knowing is the Mustang is ready to serve as a daily driver, as the car’s engine starts, runs, and drives properly. But in case you’re wondering why a restomod and not a full restoration to factory specifications, the answer comes down to what’s hiding under the hood.
The 1965 Mustang was offered with a choice of both six-cylinders and V8s. The base unit was a 200 (3.3-liter) L6 developing 120 horsepower, while all V8 options were based on the same 289 (4.7-liter), obviously with different outputs. The top-of-the-range unit was available on the HiPo models with 270 horsepower.
This Mustang is powered by the six-cylinder engine, and given this isn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea, a restomod kind of makes sense.
The pony doesn’t sell cheap though, so if you want to get your hands on it, be ready to spend some $9,000 on it. The seller, however, says any reasonable offer might be accepted, so make sure you reach out to them if you have another deal in mind.
The good news, however, is the car has never been restored, so if what you’re looking for is a 100 percent original Mustang, this model right here seems to qualify for the job.
On the other hand, we don’t know if everything is still there, but given its condition, there’s a chance it is.
Worth knowing is the Mustang is ready to serve as a daily driver, as the car’s engine starts, runs, and drives properly. But in case you’re wondering why a restomod and not a full restoration to factory specifications, the answer comes down to what’s hiding under the hood.
The 1965 Mustang was offered with a choice of both six-cylinders and V8s. The base unit was a 200 (3.3-liter) L6 developing 120 horsepower, while all V8 options were based on the same 289 (4.7-liter), obviously with different outputs. The top-of-the-range unit was available on the HiPo models with 270 horsepower.
This Mustang is powered by the six-cylinder engine, and given this isn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea, a restomod kind of makes sense.
The pony doesn’t sell cheap though, so if you want to get your hands on it, be ready to spend some $9,000 on it. The seller, however, says any reasonable offer might be accepted, so make sure you reach out to them if you have another deal in mind.