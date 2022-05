1965 Ford Mustang Stored Under a Pole Barn in Alabama Is Ready to Be a Daily Driver

Listed on eBay by seller livinglife-30 , this Ford Mustang comes with the typical metal issues, though they aren’t surprising by any means. As it turns out, this pony was owned by someone who lived on a clay dirt road, so in theory, it had to deal with a fair share of humidity.The good news, however, is the car has never been restored, so if what you’re looking for is a 100 percent original Mustang, this model right here seems to qualify for the job.On the other hand, we don’t know if everything is still there, but given its condition, there’s a chance it is.Worth knowing is the Mustang is ready to serve as a daily driver, as the car’s engine starts, runs, and drives properly. But in case you’re wondering why a restomod and not a full restoration to factory specifications, the answer comes down to what’s hiding under the hood.The 1965 Mustang was offered with a choice of both six-cylinders and V8s. The base unit was a 200 (3.3-liter) L6 developing 120 horsepower, while all V8 options were based on the same 289 (4.7-liter), obviously with different outputs. The top-of-the-range unit was available on the HiPo models with 270 horsepower.This Mustang is powered by the six-cylinder engine, and given this isn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea, a restomod kind of makes sense.The pony doesn’t sell cheap though, so if you want to get your hands on it, be ready to spend some $9,000 on it. The seller, however, says any reasonable offer might be accepted, so make sure you reach out to them if you have another deal in mind.