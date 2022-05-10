All-Original and Unrestored: 52-Year-Old Mustang Is an Irresistible Survivor

Unrestored Mustangs are the best Mustangs, and this 1970 model that continues to be entirely original is nothing but proof this is 100 percent accurate.
Still a matching-numbers Mustang, the car has never been restored, molested, or touched in any way. eBay seller totalclassicfinds guarantees that the vehicle is entirely in the original condition, so this Mustang is likely one of the best survivors that surfaced in a very long time.
The floors are still original, and this is impressive, to say the least.
More often than not, the rust and the trunk are the first ones to be invaded by the rust, especially on a 52-year-old car. However, despite being stored for many years in California without being driven at least once, the rust is still yet to be a major concern, with such metal issues only showing up at the surface of a few panels.
Most likely, the car has been stored just right, and this is how the rust has never become a problem that would substantially impact its selling value.
Now coming with a cleaned fuel tank and new tires, the Mustang is powered by the original and matching-numbers 302 (4.9-liter) 2-barrel. This unit was available on the MY 1969 and 1970 with 210 horsepower, and it was the first V8 on the list after the six-cylinder engines offered by Ford.
The Boss models were fitted with a 4-barrel version of the same engine, with the power obviously increased to a whopping 290 horsepower.
As you’d expect, the V8 starts and runs properly on this Mustang, so the car is pretty much prepared for a new adventure if you don’t mind the occasional problems here and there.
At the end of the day, this 1970 Ford Mustang is a great survivor, especially because the car hasn’t been molested in any way. It’s often close to impossible to keep a 52-year-old car in such a great condition, so it’s no surprise the seller expects to get $17,500 for it.
