We (Apparently) Know When the New 2024 Ford Mustang Is Due, Does the Date Surprise You?

As everyone and their grandmother know, Ford is working on the new generation Mustang. We’ve seen a lot of it these past few months, and we’ve also learned some of its alleged secrets. This time, we have more novelties, such as the supposed debut date.
According to a report from Car&Driver, the S650 Ford Mustang is likely a little under a year away from showing its uncamouflaged face in an official environment. The quoted website claims that the muscle car from the Dearborn company is possibly due on April 17, 2023, a date that would coincide with the 60th anniversary of the original one.
Moreover, the all-new ‘Stang is expected to debut with the (once) controversial EcoBoost, namely the 2.3-liter turbo-four, understood to kick out in the region of 320 hp. To no one’s surprise, a hybrid variant might be part of the engine family, Car&Driver states, and it might just be the key to keeping the V8 alive. It is possible that, depending on the powertrain, customers will get to choose between a six-speed manual and a ten-speed automatic transmission.
In all likelihood, the Shelby GT500 will survive, and will sit at the top of the range with enhanced performance, and extra toppings. Another thing that Ford will rectify will be the chassis, as the current Mustang is outperformed by the rivaling Chevy Camaro in terms of handling.
Visually, the next-gen Mustang will be evolutionary on the outside, as a leak has revealed, with a high-tech cockpit. The driver-focused infotainment system will be new, and so will the digital instrument cluster, both of them incorporated into a more modern dashboard panel with updated buttons. The overall quality of the materials used inside should increase, and it remains to be seen whether the back seats will actually be suitable for adults this time.
