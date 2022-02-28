1965 Chevrolet Impala Restomod Flaunts Mustang Grabber Blue Paint, Beefed-Up V8

Just like the Tri-Five in the 1950s, the Chevrolet Impala was extremely popular in the 1960s. GM built millions of them and while you'll find more Impalas in junkyards than on public roads, there are quite a few cool restomods out there. This Grabber Blue two-door hard-top is one of them.
Yup, you read that right. This Chevy is painted in a hue made famous by the Ford Mustang. But not only it's something the owner is well aware of, but this is also the color he actually wanted on his Impala. And there's nothing wrong with that. I actually think this 1960s coupe looks tremendous in this color.
A restomod that still retains most of the car's factory look, this Impala also sports shaved sides and a slightly remodeled rear end with all the chrome trim above the bumper removed. It's impressively clean, the fit and finish are flawless, and the taillights now sport LED lights.
The interior is far from wild either, but the digital dashboard, the custom steering wheel, and the blue stitching on the door panels and seats will remind you that this Impala isn't stock. And check out how shiny the black leather covering both the front and rear seats is!
But wait, things become a lot more interesting under the hood. For starters, the engine bay is amazingly clean. Whoever built this went out of his way to hide most of the wiring and keep things in Concours-ready condition. And yes, that is a Chevrolet V8 in there, but it's not the Impala's original mill.
This coupe uses a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 to move around. And while Chevy did offer a 400CI mill in the fourth-gen Impala, it didn't happen until 1970 when the big Turbo Fire became an option.
The 400 V8 you see here was probably sourced from a different Chevy and rebuilt, but it's no slouch at 383 horsepower and a whopping 435 pound-feet (590 Nm) of torque. And as you'll hear in the video below, it sounds quite aggressive too. Hit play and crank up the volume to find out.
