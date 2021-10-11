1964 Chevrolet Impala Left All Alone on the Side of the Road Hides a Mysterious Engine

Remembering the Porsche 959, One of the Most Influential Supercars Ever Built

The 1964 Impala didn’t bring too many changes in terms of styling, and this made perfect sense, as Chevrolet was already giving the finishing touches to the fourth generation scheduled to go live only a year later. 9 photos



But getting back to the 1964 model, the example that we have here perfectly displays its beautiful lines, though as you can easily figure out on your own, the car isn’t necessarily in its best shape.



And this is because the Impala has been on the side of the road for quite some time, yet eBay seller



Very little has been shared about the car, and while its condition is something we can all figure out by just browsing the photos, more important is what’s hiding under the hood.



Unfortunately, no such details have been provided, though we do know this Impala left the factory with a V8 in charge of putting the wheels in motion.



In terms of V8s, the 1964 Chevrolet



At the end of the day, this 1964 Impala looks like a solid candidate for a restoration, though given few specifics have been shared, this can only be determined more accurately after an in-person inspection. And the same for the price, as the $8,500 the owner expects to get for the car seems rather ambitious unless the Impala comes with a working engine and no missing parts.

