1963 Jeep Gladiator Fights a Crusher, Comes Out as a 2020 Gladiator

30 Jan 2019
With the Super Bowl only a few short days away, companies that have paid millions to advertise their products during the event have begun leaking their commercials online. That includes carmakers, which have already begun battling for those illusive 30 seconds of fame with insane ideas, crazy visual effects of simply heart-warming messages.
As do most other car companies that will advertise during Super Bowl, Jeep has a lot to show for this year. The star of its 2019 lineup will, of course, be the revived Gladiator, available from the second quarter of the year.

Taking advantage of the model’s launch, Jeep will use nearly a full minute during Super Bowl to show how Gladiators move from one generation to the next.

Somehow, on an online scrap sales site, Jeep was able to find an inoperable 1963 Gladiator that it immediately enrolled to be the star of one of its Super Bowl ads. Co-staring is a 2020 Gladiator.

The old car is seen transported in the extended arms of a forklift to a crusher that welcomes it with itshug of death. The Gladiator begins to crumble under the weight of the crusher, its windows explode, tires deflate, its body crumples.

Only to a point, that is, as the car remembers it now has something to live for and starts pushing back against the crusher: headlights come on, tires reinflate, the body Is rejuvenated.

Surprised by the strength of the dying automobile, the crusher surrenders, only to be witness to a complete overhaul of the 1963 Gladiator and the birth of the new generation.

Jeep’s ad will probably not be the best to be shown during this year’s Super Bowl, but it does have enough punch to make it one of our favorites yet.

True, the theme song – The Heavy, How You Like Me Know – helps a lot though.

