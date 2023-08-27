1963 Chevrolet Nova SS Emerges From a Barn After Decades of Sitting

Impala was Chevrolet's superstar in the '60s, but the Nova landed as a compact alternative ready to provide a fancy drive in a more economical package.
The Super Sport landed in 1963 to change the rules of the game. The SS tag typically signals a performance-oriented package, but on the Nova, a six-cylinder engine was customers' only choice. Six-cylinder Super Sports weren't necessarily shocking, as Chevrolet also embraced a similar approach on the Impala.
However, Impala SS buyers could also choose from several V8 engines, so six-cylinder Super Sports weren't very common.
Nova buyers who wanted the SS upgrade, which included bucket seats, a floor shifter (still available with a Powerglide transmission), special emblems, and an SS instrument package, had to pay $161. Without a V8 option, most customers ordered the six-cylinder SS, eventually swapping engines at professional stores.
A 1963 Nova SS has recently emerged from a barn to show people that the Super Sport barely loses its performance appeal even after decades in storage.
The owner parked the Nova SS in a barn during the '90s, so it's been sitting for around three decades. Its condition isn't the best, but on the other hand, I expected much more rust, especially considering that the barn doesn't look suitable for storing a classic car. I'd still thoroughly inspect the floors and the trunk pan, so don't be too surprised if you must go for heavy patches or new pans.
Listed for auction online, this Nova SS already comes with a V8 engine. Unfortunately, we're not getting much information about the unit under the hood, but the sellers claim the engine was still running when it was transferred to the barn. It's unclear if it at least turns over by hand, but assume the worst and don't expect any good news in this regard.
The body still looks solid, exhibiting signs of rust and a dent in the front based on the available photos.
The sellers claim they pulled the car from the barn and washed it to get a clearer picture of its condition. Sure enough, it needs a complete restoration, and the only way to determine its shape is to check everything in person (you should also put the car on a lift to inspect the undersides).
The bidding is underway, but the offer is only $500. I expect the price to increase significantly in the coming days, especially as more people discover the Nova SS. After all, there's no reason not to give it a second chance, especially because a first-year Nova Super Sport isn't a common project. The auction will end in a few days, so seeing how high the price goes for this rare gem will be interesting.
