1963 Chevrolet Impala Farm Find Looks Hopeless, Gets First Wash in 36 Years

Early 1960s Chevrolet Impalas are as desirable as classic American cars get. However, this usually applies to two-door Sport Coupe models. The four-door versions aren't all that valuable, which is why many of them are rotting away in junkyards across the U.S.
This 1963 Impala had a rough life and a sad fate, having been abandoned on a farm back in 1986. Yup, this means it spent a whopping 36 years off the road. And because it was left outside, it's in bad shape due to exposure to the elements.
Like many classics in this condition, this Impala is nothing more than a parts car. But it looks kind of cool with all that patina that surfaced from underneath the light blue factory paint. It's a rat rod waiting to come back to life, but sadly it won't get a second chance. Thankfully, the guy who saved it gave its first wash in 36 years. Just for fun and to see if removing decades of grime and moss will make a difference.
And I must say, the body doesn't appear to be in terrible condition. And I just love the patina that combines some of the original blue paint with areas where it's almost green, and body panels with a lot of surface corrosion. The chrome trim is also decent except for the front grille.
But while it looks like it may be a solid restoration project, the four-door body hides a frame that's far from ideal. Not to mention that many of the floor panels are gone due to sitting and lack of maintenance. Since four-door Impalas aren't that desirable and valuable, restoring a car like this doesn't make sense financially. One simply wouldn't get his money back by selling it.
But there is some good news for this unfortunate hauler. While rusty cars usually go to the crusher, this Impala already found a new home and will become a parts donor. I guess we could say that it will live on through other Impalas.
1963 was a middle year for the third-generation Impala, which rolled off the assembly line from 1961 to 1964. It's the generation that spawned the first SS version and the one that made the transition from the low and sleek second-gen Impala to the sportier-looking fourth-generation model.
