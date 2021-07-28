1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Discovered in a Barn Has Been Hiding for 50 Years

5 Abandoned Oldsmobile F-85 Gets First Wash in 25 Years, V8 Comes Back to Life

Chevrolet built more than 1.5 million Tri-Five models in 1957, 168,000 of which were Bel Air Sport Coupe versions. So it's not exactly surprising that so many of them keeping popping out of barns and yards all over the U.S. This blue-painted 1957 Bel Air is the latest to come up for sale after it's been discovered at a farm. 21 photos



The blue paint doesn't look all that bad either. I know a few people that would favor the car's unrestored patina over a brand-new paint job. However, you do need to know that this Bel Air no longer wears its original color. The two-door left the factory in Canyon Coral and was repainted blue sometime in the late 1950s. You'll see traces of the original pink hue in the trunk.



Under the hood of this Bel Air lurks a period-correct, 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8 engine. There's no word on whether it's a numbers-matching mill, but it's a possibility since the car was driven for only 12 years. Speaking of which, the odometer shows 81,000 miles (130,357 km).



An optioned-up example, this Bel Air comes with 1950s extra goodies such as power steering, power brakes, tinted glass, a radio, and a set of Rally wheels.



If you're looking for a Bel Air project and want to give this Sport Coupe a new life, the car is being auctioned off on eBay as we speak. Dragged out of a barn when the property was sold, this Bel Air saw its first light in more than 50 years. But even though it's been parked all the way back in 1969, it's still in one piece and it looks like it could be brought back to life.Cars that have been sitting for decades are usually discovered with serious rust issues, to the point where several body panels, floors, and trunk pans need to be replaced altogether. This 1957 Bel Air appears to be in surprisingly good condition. There is some surface rust on the outside, while the floor and the frame seem to be in one piece.The blue paint doesn't look all that bad either. I know a few people that would favor the car's unrestored patina over a brand-new paint job. However, you do need to know that this Bel Air no longer wears its original color. The two-door left the factory in Canyon Coral and was repainted blue sometime in the late 1950s. You'll see traces of the original pink hue in the trunk.The interior needs a thorough cleaning and new upholstery, but there's plenty of rust on the dashboard and the door panels. None of these parts need to be replaced, but you can't really avoid a paint job here. Assuming you don't want to preserve the car as is, of course. But again, it doesn't look all that bad considering that it's been off the road since 1969.Under the hood of this Bel Air lurks a period-correct, 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8 engine. There's no word on whether it's a numbers-matching mill, but it's a possibility since the car was driven for only 12 years. Speaking of which, the odometer shows 81,000 miles (130,357 km).The 283 V8 was the largest and most powerful option Chevrolet offered on the Bel Air in 1957. Various outputs were available, ranging from the Turbo-Fire rated at 185 horsepower to the Corvette Ramjet good for 283 horses. The seller says he doesn't know whether the V8 turns or not, but it's safe to assume that it won't run without a lot of work, some new components, and a new fuel tank.An optioned-up example, this Bel Air comes with 1950s extra goodies such as power steering, power brakes, tinted glass, a radio, and a set of Rally wheels.If you're looking for a Bel Air project and want to give this Sport Coupe a new life, the car is being auctioned off on eBay as we speak. "jamesmix" is offering it at no reserve and bidding has reached $15,101 with three days to go. With restored Bel Airs going for more than $50,000 nowadays, I wouldn't be surprised to see this barn find change hands for more than $20,000.

