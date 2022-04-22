1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Coupe Ticks All the Right Boxes

Following the Austrian-built 356/2 "Gmund" cars, the 356 Pre-A specification started rolling off the assembly line in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Constructed from steel rather than aluminum, the Pre A numbers a total of 10,466 examples.
Chassis number 54035 is a bent-window coupe purchased new in 1956. After a few years in Canada, the boxer-powered sports car made its way to Arizona. The proprietor of a Tucson-area Mercedes repair shop owned it for several decades until his passing in 1997. The pictured 356 reportedly underwent an extensive three-year refurbishment as per the online listing.
Offered on Bring a Trailer with nine days of bidding left on the ticker, the red-painted car was purchased by the selling dealership in March 2022. Refinished in the original Turkish Red, the fixed-head coupe flaunts a single-grille engine lid, painted bumpers with overriders, a fender-mounted rearview mirror, and a sporty exhaust system produced by Italy’s Abarth.
Equipped with body-color ventilated steelies finished in the same color as the body, the 356 boasts chrome hubcaps and 165/80 R16 tires. A matching spare tire is located in the front trunk where you’ll also find the fuel tank.
Koni shocks are present at every corner, and being a Pre-A specification, braking is provided by drums rather than discs. Beehive taillights are featured, along with the Reutter Karroserie tag riveted on the right fender.
Gifted with front bucket seats and a folding rear bench trimmed in white upholstery, the gorgeous machine is fitted with square-weave carpeting, black rubber mats, a passenger-side grab handle finished in chrome, translucent sun visors, and a glovebox, the car is also rocking a tube radio with AM, SW, and programmable selective pushbuttons. The odometer may show 8,400 miles (13,518 kilometers), but the seller notes a replacement 1.5-liter mill that corresponds with the 356 Pre A for the 1955 model year.
The removed flat-four reads P35505, which matches the number listed on the Kardex data card. Speaking of which, it also states that the car was ordered with an MPH speedometer and initial delivery took place in Germany. At the moment of reporting, the highest bid stands at $93,000.
