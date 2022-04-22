Informal Porsche 911 Safari/Dakar “SUV” Was Almost a CGI Decade in the Making

Porsche aficionados know very well that off-road 911 models have been covered with glory in the past. So, there is virtually no surprise the German automaker has been brewing revival thoughts.
We might be on the cusp of seeing the birth of a very cool niche: true crossover-coupe models. Lamborghini has the Huracan Sterrato incoming, and Porsche has been rumored for years to also give us modern interpretations of rough-terrain-dwelling 911s. Right now, with all the prototypes spied out in the open, there is just one lingering question: Safari or Dakar?
The rumor mill has been flaunting both designations lately, and no one should be surprised that virtual automotive artists have also caught wind of the upcoming introduction. For example, Lars O. Saeltzer, the virtual artist behind the Larson Design moniker (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), apparently gave this rumor extremely long and arduous thoughts.
The pixel master has recently dressed up the 992-generation Porsche 911 with unofficial “Dakar” attire. It does not take much to morph the latest and greatest German sports car with off-road goodies: a bit of plastic cladding, tougher wheels, beefier tires, as well as an enhanced ride height. Then, you are all set for some digital overlanding, it seems.
Interestingly, the CGI expert also attached, for quick comparison purposes, an older digital project from 2013 because it also represented the same, rumored Porsche 911 “Safari” vision – back then using the technical specifications of the 991 iteration, of course. By the way, do not even think for a second this is the quirkiest CGI Porsche creation out there.
If you need recent examples, perhaps Chris Labrooy’s 964 version packing “raw fiberglass bodywork modifications” will look a lot like artsy fun. But what do you know, even his glorious mind could have been bested on this Porsche occasion by the content creator behind the goon_cgi account, as the latter thought of an equally vintage pink 911 that is sinking into a sea of pink pigs!
The rumor mill has been flaunting both designations lately, and no one should be surprised that virtual automotive artists have also caught wind of the upcoming introduction. For example, Lars O. Saeltzer, the virtual artist behind the Larson Design moniker (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), apparently gave this rumor extremely long and arduous thoughts.
The pixel master has recently dressed up the 992-generation Porsche 911 with unofficial “Dakar” attire. It does not take much to morph the latest and greatest German sports car with off-road goodies: a bit of plastic cladding, tougher wheels, beefier tires, as well as an enhanced ride height. Then, you are all set for some digital overlanding, it seems.
Interestingly, the CGI expert also attached, for quick comparison purposes, an older digital project from 2013 because it also represented the same, rumored Porsche 911 “Safari” vision – back then using the technical specifications of the 991 iteration, of course. By the way, do not even think for a second this is the quirkiest CGI Porsche creation out there.
If you need recent examples, perhaps Chris Labrooy’s 964 version packing “raw fiberglass bodywork modifications” will look a lot like artsy fun. But what do you know, even his glorious mind could have been bested on this Porsche occasion by the content creator behind the goon_cgi account, as the latter thought of an equally vintage pink 911 that is sinking into a sea of pink pigs!