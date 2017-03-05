autoevolution

1955 Jaguar XK140 SE Heuber Roadster Is Looking For A New Owner

 
Following the SS100 of the interwar period, the XK120 is the model that really put Jaguar on the sports car map. The world’s fastest production car then morphed into the XK140, which one-upped its iconic predecessor with rack and pinion steering and telescopic shock absorbers, just to name a few of its highlights.
In stock tune, the XK140 in SE guise could hit 120, maybe 125 mph with a bit of tailwind. This fellow here, however, isn’t your average XK140 SE. It’s a one-off made for Jaguar dealer Christian Heuber, featuring lots of neat goodies.

Commissioned by Mr. Heuber from two Roger Penske racing mechanics, the XK140 SE “Heuber Roadster” features a 4.5-liter inline-six engine. It’s an overbored XK6 powerplant fitted with large valves, Arias pistons, and many other upgrades developed with performance in mind. The transmission, meanwhile, is a CR Moss-type manual with a triple-plate competition clutch system.

At the front, the Heuber Roadster features Aston Martin-inspired adjustable Panhard bars, whereas the rear suspension is an exclusive design thought up by LeRoy Gane and Harry Tidmarsh. Disc brakes were fitted only to the front wheels, with the rear depending on drums. Beyond the go-faster enhancements, just look at the damn thing! It's truly gorgeous, isn’t it?

Although the body remains stock for the most part, the Borani 15x7-inch knock-off wire wheels are not. The rear fenders were handcrafted from aluminum to accommodate them, whereas the front fenders were widened. Aluminum was also used to construct the lightweight trunk lid and the custom-designed competition seats.

RM Sotheby’s will handle the sale of this exceptional XK140 next week, at the Amelia Island 2017 auction. Lot 107 carries a pre-auction estimate of $80,000 to $110,000 and, wouldn’t you know, is comes with no reserve. Described as “perhaps the most thrilling XK140 imaginable” by the auction house, “special” is actually the word that characterizes this leaping cat best.
