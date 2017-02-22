autoevolution

Range Rover Design Boss Does Not Rule Out Passenger Cars For The Brand

 
22 Feb 2017, 17:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Land Rover surprised the world 47 years ago with the introduction of the Range Rover, a luxury SUV, which sparked the creation of a new segment.
Today, SUVs are more popular than anyone would have imagined back then, and it looks like people cannot get enough of them. More and more automakers have entered the segment to grab a share of the market, while few have refrained because they can afford to exist without the potential profits form this category of vehicles.

Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Lamborghini are the most surprising presences in the world of SUVs, and even Lotus’ leaders are thinking about launching a product with this body style. However, Land Rover is considering a new paradigm, which involves selling models outside of the SUV segment through its Range Rover brand.

Evidently, Land Rover is not going to do anything is this department soon, so do not get your hopes up for a Range Rover hatchback, but the company’s design director has nothing against regular passenger cars.

In discussion with the Australians at CarAdvice, the current head of design for Land Rover and Range Rover stated that the brand equity of Range Rover allows it to stretch to other product categories.

When asked bluntly about a Range Rover model that is a passenger car instead of an SUV or crossover, Gerry McGovern, the design chief of Land Rover, replied: “Why not?

His response came with a few explanations, one of which involved applying the logic behind the entrance of most brands into the segment, and evidencing that Range Rover can do the opposite if it finds it suitable.

Gerry McGovern sees Range Rover as a label that is analogous to “certain fashion brands,” and he feels that there is nothing else like it. The Evoque is an example of this, says McGovern, and the Velar will be the car that will prove his statements to a greater degree. However, many opportunities exist for Range Rover, if you ask Mr. McGovern.
Range Rover land rover jaguar passenger cars SUV design
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our LAND ROVER Testdrives:

Range Rover Supercharged77
Range Rover 79
Range Rover Evoque Coupe71
Range Rover Sport66
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport70
2015 Range Rover Sport Supercharged84
2014 Range Rover Sport76
KAHN RANGE ROVER76