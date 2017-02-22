Range Rover Design Boss Does Not Rule Out Passenger Cars For The Brand

Land Rover
surprised the world 47 years ago with the introduction of the Range Rover, a luxury SUV, which sparked the creation of a new segment.
Today, SUVs are more popular than anyone would have imagined back then, and it looks like people cannot get enough of them. More and more automakers have entered the segment to grab a share of the market, while few have refrained because they can afford to exist without the potential profits form this category of vehicles.
Rolls-Royce
, Bentley
, and Lamborghini
are the most surprising presences in the world of SUVs, and even Lotus
’ leaders are thinking about launching a product with this body style. However, Land Rover is considering a new paradigm, which involves selling models outside of the SUV
segment through its Range Rover brand.
Evidently, Land Rover is not going to do anything is this department soon, so do not get your hopes up for a Range Rover hatchback, but the company’s design director has nothing against regular passenger cars.
In discussion with the Australians at CarAdvice
, the current head of design for Land Rover and Range Rover stated that the brand equity of Range Rover allows it to stretch to other product categories.
When asked bluntly about a Range Rover model that is a passenger car instead of an SUV or crossover, Gerry McGovern, the design chief of Land Rover, replied: “Why not?
”
His response came with a few explanations, one of which involved applying the logic behind the entrance of most brands into the segment, and evidencing that Range Rover can do the opposite if it finds it suitable.
Gerry McGovern sees Range Rover as a label that is analogous to “certain fashion brands,” and he feels that there is nothing else like it. The Evoque
is an example of this, says McGovern, and the Velar
will be the car that will prove his statements to a greater degree. However, many opportunities exist for Range Rover, if you ask Mr. McGovern.