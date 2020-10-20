1955 Ford Thunderbird Has Been Sitting for 31 Years, Still Irresistible

German Tuner’s VW Golf VIII Looks Like It’s Up to Some Evil Deeds

The car is listed for auction on A few months later, in September the same year, the first Thunderbird in history was officially manufactured, going on sale a month later as a 1955 model year. It was a handsome car that enjoyed a surprising success, with unofficial statistics indicating that over 3,500 orders were made only in the first ten days after the official debut.If you don’t know what made the original Thunderbird so special, the easiest way to have a closer look at the 1955 model is to check out the example that we’re highlighting today and which someone has listed for auction on eBay.An all-original Thunderbird , the car is powered by a 292ci (4.8-liter) V8 engine paired to a 2-speed automatic transmission. However, the powerplant isn’t turning, and the car is missing several key parts, such as the distributor, the air cleaner, and the radiator.The Thunderbird left the factory painted in Aqua Blue and featured a blue interior, but the previous owner somehow believed it was a better idea to convert it to the color that you can see in the photo gallery here.While the condition is generally good, especially considering that the car has been sitting since 1989, it comes without front and rear bumpers and needs new floors, according to the eBay listing. And the best way to go right now is to start a full restoration, which should help unleash the full potential of this awesome classic that still survives after all these years.“I got this car when I purchased the home of a long-time family friend after he passed away. He had purchased this T-Bird in 1989 and never got around to building his ‘Weekend Cruiser’ that he’d always wanted. after 3 years I’ve realized that I will never get around to it either. It has been inside the shop since 1989,” the current owner explains.The car is listed for auction on eBay and is already a trending model, with nearly 50 bids since the digital battle started. The highest bid at the time of writing is a little over $5,100.

