Ford Bronco Warthogs Spied Testing in the Wild

Do you like Fords? And how about extra-large tires? Well, then we've got one heck of a test prototype for you, the Bronco Warthog, which has been captured testing in Colorado by the team at TFL.
The normal Bronco is already one of the most exciting things happening in the American car scene. It's got plenty of interesting features, from trail-rated equipment to cosmetic enhancements. The range currently culminates with the $49,000 Wildtrack, but Ford plans to add another model, one which promises to have more performance.
While Ford's famous Raptor trucks are built to handle sand dunes and high-speed off-road use, the Bronco brings the Warthog nameplate specifically for trail use and for people who want the best of the best.
Ever since the Bronco came out, the discussions revolved primarily around the size of the tires and what's under the hood. And it's a case of more of the same in this spy video from The Fast Lane Car. It appears both test prototypes have been fitted with the biggest possible sets of all-terrain tires, 37-inch ones, which Ford has already teased.
For comparison, you can check out the Warthog prototype from a few days back, which came with the 35-inch BF Goodrich the All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubbers. In addition, the prototypes have a similar stance to the G 550 4x4 Squared, leading the cameraman to question if Ford is using portal axles.
Things are just a smidge clearer in the powertrain department. The test vehicles are equipped with a new exhaust system, which could be linked to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine. Codenamed "Nano" this unit produces 400 hp and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) in the Ford Explorer ST and Lincoln Aviator.
As the flagship model, the Warthog probably wouldn't have the 2.7-liter from the normal Bronco. And in the past, Ford has hinted that the 3.5-liter turbo V6 isn't a good fit. However, that doesn't rule out the possibility of a plug-in hybrid.
