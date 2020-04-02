1947 Delahaye 135MS Narval Is the Rare Car Find of the Week

Before the mass industrialization of car design, European coachbuilder houses were at the top of the food chain when it came to creating incredible lines on metal. Some of them, just a few, are still around today, but others, like Paris-based Figoni et Falaschi, have long bit the dust.
Back when the company was active, in the decades spanning from 1930 to 1950, it was considered one of the best in its field. The cars designed by Giuseppe Figoni took inspiration from an incredible array of sources, including the airplanes of that era – a source of inspiration that would soon spread to the U.S. as well – resulting in shapes and lines that still look great to this day.
As most companies of its type, Figoni et Falaschi was tasked with designing car bodies by a variety of carmakers, including Bugatti, Renault, or Alfa Romeo. They also worked for names that are no longer around, like Panhard or Delahaye.
Some of the cars drawn by Figoni et Falaschi are still around, taking the center stage at various Concours d’Elegance events across the world. But some are so rare they deserve special attention, especially when they pop up on the open market with a price sticker attached.
This is what is happening right now with a 1947 Delahaye 135MS Narval, listed as for sale by Mecum. The car was introduced at the Paris Motor Show, and this 135 is one of just 7 ever built. Its original owner was French singer Charles Trenet, but the car spent most of its life being part of a car collection.
Restored to mint condition, it packs a 3.6-liter triple-carbureted 6 cylinder engine linked to a 4-speed transmission, developing a total of 125 hp. The body of the car comes in light blue, the interior matches that in leather, and the convertible top contrasts them both with a darker shade of the same color.
The 1947 Delahaye 135MS Narval is not selling at auction, but by means of private circuit.
As most companies of its type, Figoni et Falaschi was tasked with designing car bodies by a variety of carmakers, including Bugatti, Renault, or Alfa Romeo. They also worked for names that are no longer around, like Panhard or Delahaye.
Some of the cars drawn by Figoni et Falaschi are still around, taking the center stage at various Concours d’Elegance events across the world. But some are so rare they deserve special attention, especially when they pop up on the open market with a price sticker attached.
This is what is happening right now with a 1947 Delahaye 135MS Narval, listed as for sale by Mecum. The car was introduced at the Paris Motor Show, and this 135 is one of just 7 ever built. Its original owner was French singer Charles Trenet, but the car spent most of its life being part of a car collection.
Restored to mint condition, it packs a 3.6-liter triple-carbureted 6 cylinder engine linked to a 4-speed transmission, developing a total of 125 hp. The body of the car comes in light blue, the interior matches that in leather, and the convertible top contrasts them both with a darker shade of the same color.
The 1947 Delahaye 135MS Narval is not selling at auction, but by means of private circuit.