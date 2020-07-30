1941 Lincoln Continental Switches From V12 Power to a Chevy Small-Block V8

Previewed by the Edsel Ford prototype of 1939, the first generation of the Continental is a rare sight recognized as a “full classic” by the CCCA. The Conti also happens to feature a V12 engine, not the Flathead or Y-block V8s from the Blue Oval. This particular example of the breed, however, sports eight cylinders.
Over $100,000 were invested into the restomod according to Old Forge Motorcars, which lists the two-door hardtop with 4,886 miles on the odometer and 350 cubic inches of displacement. Pop the hood, and the small-block Chevy shows off a finned air filter on top of the carburetor as well as a pair of finned valve covers.
Priced at $47,900 and currently located in Pennsylvania, the Continental is finished in dark gray metallic over Cabernet-colored leather for the door cards and upholstery. Modern amenities such as power steering and power brakes are also featured, along with air conditioning and a fresh pair of white wall rubber shoes.
“Correctly executed rust repair,” a “concours-level refinish,” and a “complete rewiring” are mentioned as well, and the photographs certainly confirm those claims. Even the undercarriage looks in tip-top condition all around, from the fuel tank to the true dual exhaust and from the rear differential to the leaf springs.
Something that doesn’t work, however, is the AM radio mounted in the middle of the dashboard. 1941 models are fitted with a Zenith 7ML592 radio, which runs at 6 volts and it’s hard to fix because there are no replacement parts to speak of.
Care to guess what kind of transmission sends the engine’s suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels? That would be a Turbo 350, first used in 1969 models and regarded as a three-speed Powerglide during its development. To this day, the transmission is highly popular with drag racers, hod rodders, and restomodders.
The original Continental ran until 1948, then Lincoln revived the line for the 1956 model year with the Y-block V8 mentioned in the opening paragraph. The tenth generation, by comparison, is nothing more than a long-wheelbase Ford Fusion with fancy leather and an even fancier price tag. As fate would have it, 2020 is the final model year of the Conti stateside because it’s not selling well.
