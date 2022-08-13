1941 Ford COE Spent 40 Years in the Desert, Flathead V8 Agrees To Run

More on this:

1 1969 Ford COE Truck Looks Like a Barn Find, Hides Turbo Diesel Surprise Under the Cab

2 The Story of the Land Rover Llama, the COE Truck You Didn't Know Existed

3 1948 Chevy Decoliner COE Is Retrofuturism on 6 Wheels, Took Ten Years to Make

4 1947 Ford COE Is Here to Take Your Mind off the Chevy Silverado Forward Control

5 Sinister Black 1955 Ford COE Is the Monster in the Rearview Mirror