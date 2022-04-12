1,914-HP Rimac Nevera Is Done With Winter Testing, Customer Deliveries Up Next

Following two intense weeks of winter testing at Pirelli’s Sottozero Center near the Arctic Circle in Sweden, the Rimac Nevera is finally ready to meet its first customers in production guise, feeling confident in its ability to tackle very cold and slippery conditions.
The Nevera has already passed both U.S. and EU homologation tests, with first deliveries scheduled to take place in the coming months. Still, in order to make sure everything was golden, the Rimac team felt it was necessary to put the Nevera through its paces in Sweden in order to validate all the results achieved during closed testing.
These latest runs also provided a good opportunity to test the Nevera on its recommended winter tires, the Pirelli P Zero Winter.
“Testing on a low grip surface like this allows us to make consistent and accurate observations on how our systems are performing in low temperatures,” said Bugatti Rimac chief test driver, Miroslav Zrncevic.
“Things happen much more slowly than they would do on asphalt, and we have nice, even, smooth handling tracks so we know the data we get isn’t affected by surface imperfections or temperature swings. After these two weeks of testing, we’re happy to see exactly the results we wanted to achieve.”
Meanwhile, company CEO Mate Rimac went on to state that even after spending two weeks at temperatures of roughly -15 C (5 F), the validation prototype still performed at 100%.
“What we also wanted to develop was a car that could be driven and enjoyed equally by someone who isn’t the most experienced driver right up to a seasoned racer. Finding that balance of creating a rewarding, but safe, drive in a 1,914hp car with four independent electric motors while also building a chassis that delivers delicate on-the-edge adjustability has been our goal from day one, and as our final stages of testing come to close, I can confidently say that’s exactly what we’ve achieved with Nevera,” added the CEO.
Rimac will build just 150 units of the fully electric Nevera, each putting down 1,914 hp (1,940 ps) and 1,740 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque. In a straight line, it will get you to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 1.85 seconds, while 100 mph (161 kph) happens in 4.3 seconds. As for its top speed, that would be 258 mph (412 kph).
