15K-Mile 1983 Honda CB1100R Is a Collectible Rarity Imported From Distant Lands

It’s powerful, imposing, and ridiculously fast, even though it can’t be described as light by any stretch of the imagination.
Unfortunately, the House of Tokyo never made the CB1100R available to North American buyers, but some copies did eventually get imported to U.S. soil. For instance, the specimen pictured above was shipped from a South African collector to the Iconic Motorbike Auctions warehouse in Santa Monica, California.
This sexy thing is a 1983 variant of Honda’s range, so you might hear people referring to it as a CB1100RD. The Japanese legend comes equipped with a youthful tank protector, chromed mirrors, and an aftermarket exhaust system of unknown origin, while its analog counter shows a little over 24,000 kilometers (15k miles).
Furthermore, the bike’s carburetors got treated to a thorough scrub, and its battery was replaced in preparation for the sale. As far as the production numbers are concerned, only 1,500 units of the CB1100R have been assembled for the 1983 model-year, so we’re basically talking about the motorcycle equivalent of a precious artifact!
Featuring an air-cooled 1,062cc four-banger with 115 hp and 73 pound-feet (99 Nm) of twist on tap, this nasty animal can hit speeds of up to 149 mph (240 kph). The creature’s powertrain is placed inside a double cradle skeleton, whose front end rests on 39 mm (1.5 inches) anti-dive telescopic forks.
At the opposite pole, suspension duties are managed by dual adjustable shock absorbers and a double-sided swingarm. Stopping power comes from triple brake discs that measure 296 mm (11.7 inches) in diameter, all of which are paired with twin-piston calipers. When its beefy 6.9-gallon (26-liter) fuel tank is empty, the 83’ MY CB1100R weighs in at 518 pounds (235 kg).
The old-school rarity we’ve just examined is going under the hammer on the IMA website, where you may place your bids within the next three days. The online auction will be open until January 14, and we’re yet to see a bidder who’s generous enough to meet the reserve price. Mind you, this isn’t the sort of machine that’ll change hands for less than five digits.
