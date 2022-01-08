Grab This Yellow Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Make It Your Nightcap

If you could have any modern-day muscle car, you might as well settle for nothing more than a V8-powered one. And while you’re at it, you should remember to aim for the sky, either with the 1LT version of the Chevy Camaro, the Hellcat-powered Dodge Challengers, or the Mustang Shelby GT500, which is Ford’s most powerful street-legal car ever made.
Building on the DNA of the iconic original GT500 signed by the late Carroll Shelby, the latest Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a true wolf in wolf’s clothing. It sports big air intakes, various addons meant to improve its aerodynamics and help it attack corners at higher speeds, and is decorated by the famous racing stripes, and Shelby logos.
It’s not all about beefed-up looks, because the quickest Mustang that money can buy from Ford comes with revised suspension geometry, new electronic power steering, and big brakes with six-pot calipers signed by Brembo up front. The driving dynamics can be enhanced by the several options available, which could get you an adjustable GT4 wing, and 20-inch carbon fiber wheels with custom Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires, to name but two, as well as a set of Recaro racing seats.
Matched to a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that can manage gearshifts in less than 100 milliseconds, the Blue Oval states, is a 5.2-liter V8. The engine has a supercharger bigger than the ones found in its arch-rivals, yet smaller than the Demon's, and produces a supercar-rivaling 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3 seconds, and around 10 seconds required to complete the quarter-mile.
As for the Grabber Yellow example pictured above, it is for grabs (pun intended) at RMSothebys’ Phoenix, Arizona, auction scheduled for January 27. The muscle car has only the delivery miles under its belt and will go under the hammer at no reserve, with proceeds benefiting ‘The Garage’ automotive museum in Salina, KS. The Mustang Shelby GT500 in question has the carbon fiber wheels, Bang & Olufsen premium audio, leather and Alcantara upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system, and many others, and it’s waiting for someone to drive it accordingly. Know anyone who might want it?
