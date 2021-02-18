155-Mile 1972 Range Rover S1 "TopHat" Hides American Muscle Secret, Looks Posh

I can't say I've ever felt any attraction looking at a Range Rover before, even though they are, or at least were, tough machines. The company has been facing some issues over the past years, and I've heard numerous complaints about the reliability of their new SUVs, but I've never actually driven an older model. Still, when I came across this 1972 S1, I instantly realized that at least reliability is not going to be an issue anymore.
Someone has definitely spent a lot of energy and money resurrecting this classic SUV, and it has a certain air about it. This is as if a British Lord had moved to the United States and wanted to fit in with everyone else while holding a distinct note about himself at the same time. Yellow is not usually a color that would go unnoticed on a big SUV, but this "Bahama Gold" tone is meant to look posh without revealing the secret under the hood.
This vehicle has undergone a complete restoration, which was performed by Dutch car builder TopHat in Loosdrecht, a company that also has branches in Phoenix, Arizona, and Dubai. "Classic Land Rovers Reimagined" is their motto, and judging by the model we're looking at right here, the business must be going well for them. The engine they've installed here is an LT1 V8, coming off of a Chevrolet Corvette, which means the new owner will have 500 horsepower available at his right foot.
To improve the drivability, the builder has installed Koni shock absorbers with an adjustable air suspension and larger brakes as well. Considering the low mileage on the car, just about 155 miles (250 km), and the fact that this is basically a brand new, albeit old, vehicle, the asking price might not seem that abrupt any longer. Although the car is currently located in the Netherlands, if someone can afford the €275,000 ($331,910) asking price, we don't think shipping it anywhere in the world would be too big of a problem.
