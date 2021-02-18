155-Mile 1972 Range Rover S1 "TopHat" Hides American Muscle Secret, Looks Posh

I can't say I've ever felt any attraction looking at a Range Rover before, even though they are, or at least were, tough machines. The company has been facing some issues over the past years, and I've heard numerous complaints about the reliability of their new SUVs, but I've never actually driven an older model. Still, when I came across this 1972 S1, I instantly realized that at least reliability is not going to be an issue anymore.

77 photos