1,514-HP Demon-Swap Pacifica 'Baba Yaga' Dressed in SpeedKore Carbon Is so Unreal

Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist known as abimelecdesign on social media, has prepared his latest wishful thinking project - and you should see it if you crave SpeedKore carbon fiber goodies. If not, no worries, it will come!
Chrysler is but a pale shadow of its former self as we await to see what the EV future has in store for the legendary yet ailing American brand. In the meantime, the ICE-powered 2023 Chrysler 300 sedan is waiting to bow out peacefully and quietly alongside the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger, plus their seven 'Last Call' editions. As such, we will soon get stuck solely with the Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid minivans, unfortunately.
Going forward, it's not hard to believe that Stellantis will push Chrysler to reinvent itself with the series production version of the Airflow concept and even give the world an alternative to the upcoming Dodge Charger EV with the reported arrival of the all-electric 300 sedan, which has allegedly been shown to dealers already. Anyway, that is all in the future – and the real world.
Meanwhile, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators sometimes loves to dwell in the ICE-powered past. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper example from Arellano and SpeedKore for their latest wishful thinking collaborative project. Meet the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica 'Baba Yaga,' a creation envisioned for Mother's Day that could also look great during Father's Day, or any other day, for that matter. And this is all thanks to the imagined SpeedKore-built aerospace-grade carbon fiber, of course.
Their philosophy is simple: "reduce weight, add power." To this extent, anyone would probably love what is under the carbon fiber hood – a Demon of a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that has been treated to the "mother of all demons," the 'Lilith' package so that the monster HEMI now rocks a hypothetical 1,514 horsepower through an eight-speed ZF transmission to the Michelin-wrapped SRT wheels. As for the lightweight-focused section, the authors claim that it could drop no less than 1,000 lbs. (454 kg) to make sure it can step up to all soccer mom and hockey dad challenges of "setting lap records, roasting tires, and putting a pep in your step."
Too bad this is merely wishful thinking, and we are still stuck with the $30,270 Pacifica or the $50,795 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid. Oh well, at least the latter is equipped with the traditional 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, two electric motors, and a 16-kWh battery pack to zoom around with zero emissions for up to 82 MPGe or an EPA-estimated 33 miles (53 km) of all-electric range. So, which one would be your pick – the outrageous 1,514-hp Baba Yaga or the comfy and serene PHEV version?
