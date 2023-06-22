1,408-HP Ford SuperVan 4.2 Looks Bonkers, And That's Exactly What's Needed for Pikes Peak

On the one hand, the Blue Oval company is eager to promote Ford Pro stuff like the 2023 Super Duty series with many advanced intelligent features to help customers get the work done, including stuff like a fighter-jet-inspired HUD. On the other hand is not lotion but rather Ford Performance's endeavors with some of the coolest forms of circuit racing. Read that as a nod to the new S650 Ford Mustang GT3 and GT4 racers, by the way. But what if we add EV prowess to the mix?
Naturally, one would assume that adding Ford Pro with Ford Performance and Ford's EV endeavors wouldn't get us anywhere. Well, it turns out we would be wrong to forget about the 1,973-hp Ford Pro electric SuperVan demonstrator that silently rocked Goodwood last year. Now, this new SuperVan 4.2 iteration may be 'slightly' down on power from the original prototype unleashed last year, but we can all see that the aerodynamics have jumped to the Moon and back. So, the bonkers looks are joined by a powertrain that now 'only' makes 1,050 kW, which equates to over 1,400 horsepower (1,408 ponies, to be more precise).
We knew for a while that Ford is slowly building its performance scope through Mustang GT3 and GT4s or such 'casual' EV demonstrators until it's ready for the Formula One return in 2026, but having the performance division test the one-off 1,973-HP Ford Pro Electric SuperVan in a legendary competition was always going to be a feat for the ages. Thus, here we have the official derivation – called SuperVan 4.2 – that is almost ready to race to the clouds on Sunday, June 25, for the 101st edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
Naturally, the redesign was needed for optimal hill climb competitiveness, so the all-electric demonstrator vehicle looks even better than in its original white-gray-blue-lime green livery. Sure, orange and pink always spice up a black vehicle, and so does a humongous wing affixed to the back. Anyway, for 2023's races of PPIHC, the 156 turns and 4,725-foot climb to the finish line placed 14,115 feet above sea level will be negotiated by none other than the legendary Romain Dumas. That means we're fully expecting at least a new EV record!
Moving on to some of the highlights, the SuperVan 4.2 was co-developed by Ford Performance and STARD Advanced Research and Development. Hence, the electric demonstrator is now lighter and better balanced than before, is brimming with lightweight carbon fiber aero elements, and can "cut through the high-altitude air of the Pikes Peak atmosphere" with increased downforce: more than 4,400 lbs. at 150 mph. As for the technical goodies, the team decided to eliminate one of the four STARD UHP 6-phase motors and switch to STARD's Ultra High Performance Li-Polymer NMC pouch cells, which have a new 600-kW regeneration performance.
