Forgotten 1965 Mustang Convertible Has an Impressive Interior (With One Huge Exception)

Restoring a first-generation Ford Mustang isn't typically a nightmare job for two different reasons. First, finding the right project is pretty easy, as auction sites are full of 1965 and 1965 models waiting for a second chance.
Second of all, Mustang parts are pretty much everywhere you look, so even if your project misses something, getting a replacement is usually a piece of cake.
Obviously, the quality of the restoration comes down to many other factors, including the condition of your project, more than anything else.
The 1965 convertible that I recently discovered on eBay seems to tick most of the boxes on this front. As you can tell from the pictures shared by seller internationalautosllc, this Mustang comes in a condition you can rarely find. It's not by any means a perfect-10, but the interior is surprisingly intriguing, to say the least.
Except for the rip on the driver's seat, that is, but otherwise, everything on this Mustang prepares the car for a full restoration to its original glory.
The car was born and raised with a 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel, and the same engine is still under the hood today.
As most Mustang fans know, the C-code Mustang wasn't the top-of-the-range model in 1965. With a power output of 200 horsepower, 289 2-barrel was the base V8, replacing the 260 (4.3-liter) previously available on the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
This year's flagship choice in the Mustang series was the 289 4-barrel HiPo, rated at 270 horsepower. Of course, finding such a Mustang is much more difficult, so if you don't mind the 289, this pony is still a solid choice for restoration.
Unfortunately, the seller doesn’t say anything about the current health of the engine. I think it's safe to assume it turns over, as the general condition suggests the car has been stored in proper conditions. It does come with the typical problems, but on the other hand, everything is still there. A complete Mustang indicates the car has never served as a donor, possibly as it spent most of the time locked in a garage.
You'll have to reach out to the seller for such information, as the eBay listing includes just the essential details for people interested in buying the car.
The price is likely the biggest roadblock for this Mustang's attempt to get back to the road. The owner wants to get $8,300 for the car, but as most potential buyers probably know, a 289 2-barrel isn't worth that much, despite its above-the-average condition. On the other hand, the seller could also consider other offers, so reach out to them if you're interested in kicking off a negotiation. The listing will expire in a little over two days.
Obviously, the quality of the restoration comes down to many other factors, including the condition of your project, more than anything else.
The 1965 convertible that I recently discovered on eBay seems to tick most of the boxes on this front. As you can tell from the pictures shared by seller internationalautosllc, this Mustang comes in a condition you can rarely find. It's not by any means a perfect-10, but the interior is surprisingly intriguing, to say the least.
Except for the rip on the driver's seat, that is, but otherwise, everything on this Mustang prepares the car for a full restoration to its original glory.
The car was born and raised with a 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel, and the same engine is still under the hood today.
As most Mustang fans know, the C-code Mustang wasn't the top-of-the-range model in 1965. With a power output of 200 horsepower, 289 2-barrel was the base V8, replacing the 260 (4.3-liter) previously available on the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
This year's flagship choice in the Mustang series was the 289 4-barrel HiPo, rated at 270 horsepower. Of course, finding such a Mustang is much more difficult, so if you don't mind the 289, this pony is still a solid choice for restoration.
Unfortunately, the seller doesn’t say anything about the current health of the engine. I think it's safe to assume it turns over, as the general condition suggests the car has been stored in proper conditions. It does come with the typical problems, but on the other hand, everything is still there. A complete Mustang indicates the car has never served as a donor, possibly as it spent most of the time locked in a garage.
You'll have to reach out to the seller for such information, as the eBay listing includes just the essential details for people interested in buying the car.
The price is likely the biggest roadblock for this Mustang's attempt to get back to the road. The owner wants to get $8,300 for the car, but as most potential buyers probably know, a 289 2-barrel isn't worth that much, despite its above-the-average condition. On the other hand, the seller could also consider other offers, so reach out to them if you're interested in kicking off a negotiation. The listing will expire in a little over two days.