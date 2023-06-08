1,096-HP Evel Knievel Themed 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Needs No Take-Off Ramp To Stunt

Hollywood stuntmen never get enough airplay for the daredevil, bone-shattering stunts they pull for our viewing pleasure. But one man did. He wore a now-iconic star-spangled white leather suit. His name was Robert Craig Knievel, or popularly – Evel Knievel. He was the Elvis of Motorcycle stunt performances, with over 350 jump stunts over his 30-year-old career. We hope he's smiling wherever he is because someone just did a 1955 Chevy Bel Air restomod in his honor – and it's... stunting!

12 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/AutotopiaLA