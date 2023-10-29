10 of the Best Toyota Prius Body Kits Ever

One of the most recognizable cars on the road, the Prius is an institution in and of itself. Long before the Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S helped bring electric vehicles into the mainstream, the Prius showed both the automotive industry and us consumers that hybrid-assisted vehicles are excellent alternatives to their combustion-only counterparts.
A nameplate that became synonymous with hybrids, the Prius rolled out in 1997 with questionable styling. The first generation also happens to be the only Prius to come in the guise of a four-door sedan. Back then, Toyota’s hybrid system comprised a pretty anemic 1.5L Atkinson-cycle I4 and 70 horsepower worth of electric muscle.
Toyota gifted the world’s best-selling hybrid with a hatchback in 2003, never looking back to the original’s four-door body style. The third generation, on the other hand, kicked things up a notch thanks to a larger engine for a system total of 100 kW (exactly 134 horsepower).
Offered between 2015 and 2022 for the 2016 through 2022 model years, the fourth generation saw the Prius transition from the forerunner’s MC platform to the highly modular Toyota New Global Architecture. MC production launched in 1997 with the first-gen Prius.
Especially popular in Japan, body kits for the Prius come in many shapes and forms from a variety of small or more renowned aftermarket outlets. 170 Motoring once produced a Rocket Bunny-style kit for the highly popular XW30 series in a single copy, making said vehicle unique. However, this story concerns 10 of the best Prius body kits produced en masse rather than one-offs.
Because we all know that beauty is a subjective concept, anyone can agree to disagree with the stylistic qualities of the body kits detailed below. The list includes many names you have already heard of, including Liberty Walk, ROWEN, and WALD. Be that as it may, we’ll kick things off with a body kit from a lesser-known company.
Founded in 1992, Fledermaus calls this kit Regina. Before going any further, Fledermaus is the German word for bat and Regina is the Latin word for queen. The Osaka-based tuner soups up the third-gen Prius with a badge-less front bumper that was reportedly inspired by supercars. While that may not be the case, there’s no denying the Fledermaus Regina makes the 2009 to 2015 Prius that much sleeker without being too shouty about it.
There is, unfortunately, a catch. According to the small print, both the Pre-Crash Safety System and Radar Cruise Control won’t function because said front bumper doesn’t offer any room for the millimeter wave radar sensor. The headlamp washers won’t operate either. As for the fog lamps, only OEM units are compatible with this kit.
Intended for the XW30, the 50 Look body kit brings the third-gen Prius closer in appearance to the fourth generation. The front bumper’s radiator grille area is more Lamborghini Urus than Toyota Prius, which may raise a few eyebrows in discontent. Instead of aping the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese, the peeps at WALD came up with a unique take on the Lamborghini aesthetic.
Pictured on WALD Balcas one-piece cast alloys, the 50 Look further sweetens the deal with an FRP rear wing, ABS canards, and eight pieces of matte-look faux carbon fiber for the pillars. All in all, it’s a great-looking body kit. Pricing information is available only on request.
Following much criticism from both motoring journalists and car enthusiasts, the 2019 model year Prius saw Toyota revise both the front and rear ends with cleaner lines. ROWEN builds on the cleaner look with racy design cues, including a quad exhaust with burnt titanium finishers.
Said exhaust is joined by a bi-tone rear wing that wouldn’t look out of place on the FK2 Civic Type R, as in the first Honda Civic Type R to sport the K20C high-performance turbo four-cylinder lump. This engine carried over to the FK8 and current-gen FL5, with said 2.0L mill topping 325 horsepower in the JDM-spec FL5. By comparison, this generation of the Prius makes do with 121 horsepower for both the power-split hybrid and plug-in hybrid setups.
The lb nation Prius 30, for example, commands $3,830 at the moment of reporting. What are you getting for your hard-earned cash? In a nutshell, quite a lot: front and rear bumpers, side skirts, a roof-mounted spoiler, a trunk-mounted spoiler, and rivet-on widebody fender flares. The fancy wheels, suspension mods, and extra negative camber of the XW30 before your eyes aren’t included.
Made from FRP, which stands for fiber-reinforced plastic, the lb nation Prius 30 body kit’s pieces can be purchased separately as well. The front and rear bumpers are $810 each, the side skirts $600 per pair, and the roof and trunk spoilers $400 each (paint and installation not included).
Modellista can further improve on the already good-looking 2023 Toyota Prius with 19-inch alloys (WingDancer XIX in Hyper Gunmetallic), headlight garnish, lower door garnish, and door handle garnish. Being a Toyota subsidiary, Modellista can paint the body kit’s parts in any factory color available for MY23. Speaking of which, did you know that the Prius for the United States market has recently entered the 2024 model year with more standard equipment than before?
Look forward to a new lock and unlock tone and an Integrated Streaming feature for the touchscreen infotainment system. The latter enables the porting of playlists from Apple Music and Amazon Music. The Prius is $200 pricier across the board for the 2024 model year, whereas the Prius Prime costs $200 to $325 more.
The most telling change over the stock XW20 is located on the lower half of the front bumper. Quad fog lamps are joined by thin horizontal strips of LED daytime running lights, and this panel further brings the point home with pairs of small vents at the sides of said bumper. LED strips can also be found out back. The rear bumper wouldn’t be complete without a pair of matte-black faux exhaust ports that actually match the AIMGAIN kit’s aesthetic.
Whether you hate them with a passion or not, fake tips are here to stay. Given that a metalized plastic trim piece is cheaper to manufacture than a chrome exhaust tip, it’s no wonder that many automakers have embraced this extraordinarily despicable trend. The Volkswagen Group is the biggest offender of them all, with the Audi SQ5 standing out as the best example in this regard. Although it packs four tips in pairs, the actual exhaust pipes face the road, thus expelling gases below the bumper.
The styling of the XW50 favors lower body modifications, hence the content of this body kit. Liberty Walk is much obliged to sell a trunk lid spoiler as well, a spoiler that adds merely $490 to the tally. LB doesn’t say if the cast alloys weigh less than the factory wheels, or whether the black plastic diffuser is functional or just for show.
As expected, all of these parts are made from durable yet lightweight fiber-reinforced plastic. Used in the production of ballistic armor, FRP is also prevalent in the sporting goods, construction, aerospace, and marine industries. Invented by the German chemist who synthesized indigo, Bakelite is considered the grandfather of all fiber-reinforced plastics in production today.
Optionally available goodies include LED rear fog lamps, a racing steering wheel trimmed in carbon and Ultrasuede, and titanium lug nuts. Titanium does make sense in high-performance vehicles and full-on racecars due to less unsprung weight and high service temperature. A front-wheel-drive hybrid that will never see a racing circuit does not require such an investment. If you insist, said lug nuts are priced at 44,000 yen or roughly 295 US dollars.
The single most expensive component of the ROWEN 30 Prius Late Model body kit is the Premium-style rear wing in FRP and carbon. The starting price is ¥167,200 (approximately $1,120), but finished in the vehicle’s color, the price is ¥209,000 (approximately $1,400).
Turning our attention back to the Modellista body kit, the Neo Advance Style works best in combination with a set of WingDancer XIX wheels. Pictured in Platinum White Pearl Mica, this fellow boasts 195/50 by 19-inch rubber shoes. This is the largest tire that you can fit on the 2023-and-newer Prius. The LE trim level comes with 195/60 by 17-inch tires mounted on alloys with aerodynamic wheel covers. The 19s don’t require any covers whatsoever.
Not surprising in the least, the larger tires fare worse than the 17s in terms of estimated gas mileage. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Prius LE offers up to 57 miles per gallon (4.1 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. By comparison, the XLE and Limited grades return up to 52 mpg (4.5 l/100 km).
The body kit starts with a lower front spoiler, which is optionally available with light-emitting diodes for that extra visual punch. The trim piece between the hood and front bumper makes a huge difference over the original design of the fifth-generation Prius, and the same can be said of the rear under spoiler with quad exhaust tips.
Internally referred to as XW60, the fifth-generation Prius was unveiled in November 2022. Back then, Toyota confirmed cumulative sales in excess of five million units. If the XW60 will be produced for seven years like the XW50, there’s a high probability for Toyota to revise the grand total to six million units delivered worldwide.
Fledermaus Regina
The parts division of Break Co. Ltd., the folks at Fledermaus offer a three-piece kit for the ZW30 for a cool 235,400 yen including the 10 percent consumption tax. Converted at current exchange rates, that bundle of yen means 1,575 freedom eagles. Not a whole lotta cash for what you’re getting, albeit said parts are not painted.
WALD Sports Line Prius WALD 50 Look ZVW30
Leaning more into luxury vehicles than automobiles from mass-market brands, WALD is driven by a straightforward philosophy. The Japanese specialist redefines body lines to create a more dynamic appearance while staying true to the original design concept. In other words, more aggressive styling without overdoing it.
ROWEN 50 Prius Late Model
ER Corporation brand ROWEN is driven by three keywords, those being impression, admiration, and dream. A bit pompous, but remember that Japanese marketing is extremely different from Western-style marketing. Extremely different as in overly cliche mixed with a little bit of wishful thinking. Also pompous, albeit in a good way, is the ROWEN 50 Late Model body kit. By Late Model, the tuner refers to the facelifted XW50, namely Toyota Prius vehicles produced after December 2018.
Liberty Walk lb nation Prius 30
Originally a second-hand car dealer, Liberty Walk became one of the biggest names in the realm of body kits due to the clear vision of its founder, Wataru Kato. In addition to vision, Kato-san also made a case for high-quality workmanship, regardless of the make and model. Be it a McLaren 720S or a Prius, every single car modified at Liberty Walk’s headquarters in Nagoya is treated with utmost attention to detail. The body kits they make are high-quality as well, hence their relatively high pricing.
Modellista Elegant ICE Style
Remember Modellista? This is one of two Modellista body kits that made our list, a kit that lowers ground clearance by 6 millimeters due to the front spoiler’s design. Side skirts and a rear spoiler also need to be mentioned. The rear spoiler appears to integrate faux exhaust tips, yet those are not fake exhaust outlets.
AIMGAIN Hybrid Prius NHW20
Body kits for the first-gen Prius are pretty much nonexistent nowadays, but you can still find a few options for the second generation. At the present moment, Higashihiroshima-based AIMGAIN is one of a handful of companies that cater to second-gen Prius owners.
Liberty Walk lb nation Prius 50
Sporty and somewhat restrained at the same time, the lb nation Prius 50 can be had for both the pre-facelift XW50 and later models. The pricing differs, though, with Liberty Walk charging either $2,990 or $2,500. If you want a set of snazzy wheels as well, pricing increases to $5,313 for the pre-facelift and $4,823 for the facelift.
ROWEN 30 Prius Late Model
Released in 2012, the ROWEN 30 Prius Late Model body kit is unashamedly sporty. The Civic Type R-like rear wing is pretty close in design to the rear wing of the 50 Prius Late Model we covered a few paragraphs earlier. LEDs in the aerodynamic diffuser are flanked by chrome-finished exhaust tips, with said tips perfectly complementing the 19-inch wheels from Crimson.
Optionally available goodies include LED rear fog lamps, a racing steering wheel trimmed in carbon and Ultrasuede, and titanium lug nuts. Titanium does make sense in high-performance vehicles and full-on racecars due to less unsprung weight and high service temperature. A front-wheel-drive hybrid that will never see a racing circuit does not require such an investment. If you insist, said lug nuts are priced at 44,000 yen or roughly 295 US dollars.
The single most expensive component of the ROWEN 30 Prius Late Model body kit is the Premium-style rear wing in FRP and carbon. The starting price is ¥167,200 (approximately $1,120), but finished in the vehicle’s color, the price is ¥209,000 (approximately $1,400).
Modellista Neo Advance Style
More striking than the Elegant ICE Style kit, the Neo Advance Style kit includes triangular lights in the lower front bumper. The motif is pretty close to RTR’s daytime running lights for the S550 and current-gen Mustang. Headed by professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR specializes in OEM+ quality parts for Ford vehicles.
ROWEN 60 Prius
Our last entry is yet another body kit from ROWEN. This one also happens to be the only kit currently under development, hence the lack of pricing. Aero parts development concluded in September 2023, which is why ROWEN is expected to launch this kit in December 2023 at the earliest or the first quarter of 2024 at the latest.
