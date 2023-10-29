Original 1967 Camaro RS/SS Pampered for 41 Years Is Dressed to Impress, Flexes Low Miles

The Z/28 was the rarest Camaro in 1967, but it's not like the RS and the SS were super-common. Chevrolet built only 64,842 and 34,411 units, respectively, but people who wanted a sportier mix ordered both packages for the almighty RS/SS combo.
A Camaro RS/SS recently made its way to eBay courtesy of user enry3429, who posted the car online specifically to look for a new garage where it can continue to be properly cared for.
It's not hard to figure out that the Camaro has already received proper maintenance.
The vehicle rolled off the assembly lines in Van Nuys with destination Mexico. The buyer drove it in the country until 1978, at which point it became a part of someone's collection.
The vehicle hasn't seen the road since then, spending all these years in a climate-controlled garage, away from rain and snow. The Camaro retained its spotless shape, so the rust isn't by any means a concern. The metal is flawless, and the owner says you'll only find original factory parts when inspecting the vehicle.
If you wonder how the Camaro made its way back to the States, it eventually happened in July 2022 when the vehicle returned to the home country specifically to get back for the road. Since then, the Camaro has been the subject of a meticulous tune-up, with the car getting a new suspension system, refreshed air conditioning, and other repairs.
There are two big changes that everybody must be aware of. The Camaro rolled off the assembly lines with a 350 V8 under the hood but now flexes a replacement unit. The owner doesn't share more specifics on the reason for replacing the engine, but the new mill now starts, runs, and drives properly. It's paired with a Muncie 4-speed transmission.
The second is the paint. Chevrolet painted this Camaro in Carmine White, but a previous owner changed it to Capri Cream. It looks great, but if you're looking for a Camaro RS/SS flexing only original goodies, this model won't be it.
The odometer indicates 67,000 miles, seemingly original despite the replacement engine.
The car comes in excellent shape, and considering the original parts still on it, it makes for an excellent collectible that many collectors would spend big bucks on. Unsurprisingly, the owner knows the Camaro RS/SS can't sell cheaply, so they expect to get nearly $68,000. That's quite a lot, but they also enabled the Make Offer button, meaning they're willing to discuss the selling price if you're committed to a purchase.
The Camaro is ready for in-person inspection, and if you want to see it live, you must go to Houston, Texas, where it's still sleeping away from rain and heavy sunlight that could damage the paint.
