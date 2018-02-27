Lamborghini Huracan Gets Rowen Treatment, Looks Good in Blue

A lot of exciting tuning projects came out in Japan for early 2018. By comparison to those things, the Rowen Huracan is relatively restrained. However, the world has enough Liberty Walk supercars, don't you think?

According to our info, the automaker made 250 of these, most featuring the Military Matte Blue exterior and having the “il



Rowen believes the Huracan needed a bit more carbon, so it added a deep chin spoiler that follows the intricate shape of the front bumper. It's also got some vertical elements that we enjoy.



A lot has changed since the Lamborghini Huracan came out. Recently, we learned that Audi is calling it quits on supercars and electrification is everywhere. So we've got to enjoy a pure Lamborghini with a Japanese body kit while we can.



It's believed that the Avio is based on the LP610-4 since the front bumper doesn't match that of the rare LP580-2 with its RWD configuration. But that just means we're dealing with a car that will do 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and 200 km/h in 9.9 seconds. Top speed is 325 km/h (202 mph).



Rowen also installed new carbon fiber side skirts and a carbon rear diffuser. It's subtle, but the carbon trunk spoiler adds something special to the design.



Savini is the company responsible for making the complex 3-piece wheel wheels. It's not exactly a work of art, but this project is all about standing out.



And, of course, the company known for making custom exhaust systems took dozens of hours to fabricate something special. There are so many inter-welded segments on that thing that it looks like centipedes fighting. What are they saying? Have a listen to this video and find out.



