1-of-2 Daytona Yellow 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Rock Z25 SS Package and L78 Engine

Born in the middle of the Sixties, the Chevrolet Chevelle grew to become so important for American buyers that by the end of the decade, production numbers skyrocketed to half a million units or so per year. The early success did not ensure the nameplate’s survival past 1977, but it sure transformed the Chevelle into one of the most important cars on today's collectors' market.
It goes without saying that the rarer the car, the higher the chance of it selling for a small fortune. And the one we have here, officially titled 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 300 Deluxe Post Car, sure seems to have what it takes.
We found this one sitting on the Mecum lot as it waits for someone to bid for it during the auction house’s event in Indianapolis in May. And one of the most notable aspects of it is the fact that it is wrapped in a color called Daytona Yellow, something we’re told only one other Chevelle of its kind was shipped in that year.
You can add on top of that the fact this machine boasts the Z25 SS package and the L78 engine, and expectations as to how much it is going to fetch, especially given how it is selling with no reserve, might go through the roof.
The yellow exterior hides a black interior, coming with things like a Hurst floor shifter, SS steering wheel, and cloth and vinyl all around.
The 396ci (6.5-liter) engine under the hood shows just 130 miles (209 km) since some restoration magic was worked on it. It comes with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor and a 4-speed transmission, and its power output is rated at 375 hp.
A winner of the Top Gun award at the Chevy VetteFest a while back, the car awaits to spin the 5-spoke SS wheels with a new owner behind the wheel. For now, we have no idea how much it is expected to fetch, but be sure we’ll come back on this story once the auction is said and done.
