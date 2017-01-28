Nissan 370Z Replacement Being Shown in Tokyo With 2017 GT-R Styling

Much like its flagship brother, the GT-R, Nissan's Z-car has taken us on a rollercoaster ride of rumors and speculation. So could this latest report signal we are about to reach our destination?





But Nissan, it seems, is not willing to give up on the Z-car and is preparing a preview concept for this October's Tokyo Motor Show, according to



The styling of the new Z will reportedly mirror that of the 2017 GT-R, the facelift supercar killer. However, the general proportions of the Japanese RWD icon will remain about the same.



Regarding engines, it's said that the Z will come with your pick of three different powertrains. Considering we are only talking about a concept here, this detail seems a little fishy. Regardless, the base powertrain is said to be a 3-liter V6 producing 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That's 400 Nm, so it's probably turbocharged.



Additionally, the Z will also get the 400 horsepower engine from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport, hopefully without the stupid steering system. In both cases, a seven-speed twin-clutch gearbox will be the standard, bad news for the purists and excellent for everybody who hates Nissan's CVT .



Due to arrive in 2019, the replacement for the 370Z might be capped off by a hybrid version that utilized electricity to boost power towards 500 hp. That sounds great, but also very expensive.



This report is in complete contrast with previous rumors that said the Z has become too expensive and will be downsized to a 2-liter to save weight and reduce its cost. It all depends on who Nissan is going after with this car. Also like the GT-R, the 370Z is ancient, having been in production since 2009. It's been many years since this sports car has been called "relevant." The Mustang now has a turbo base engine, and everybody wants to go electric.But Nissan, it seems, is not willing to give up on the Z-car and is preparing a preview concept for this October's Tokyo Motor Show, according to Car and Driver insider information. The Juke is also getting a design study, so it's two Nissan concepts in one show. Should be interesting!The styling of the new Z will reportedly mirror that of the 2017 GT-R, the facelift supercar killer. However, the general proportions of the Japanese RWD icon will remain about the same.Regarding engines, it's said that the Z will come with your pick of three different powertrains. Considering we are only talking about a concept here, this detail seems a little fishy. Regardless, the base powertrain is said to be a 3-liter V6 producing 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That's 400 Nm, so it's probably turbocharged.Additionally, the Z will also get the 400 horsepower engine from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport, hopefully without the stupid steering system. In both cases, a seven-speed twin-clutch gearbox will be the standard, bad news for the purists and excellent for everybody who hates Nissan'sDue to arrive in 2019, the replacement for the 370Z might be capped off by a hybrid version that utilized electricity to boost power towards 500 hp. That sounds great, but also very expensive.This report is in complete contrast with previous rumors that said the Z has become too expensive and will be downsized to a 2-liter to save weight and reduce its cost. It all depends on who Nissan is going after with this car.