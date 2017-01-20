autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Koenigsegg Asks Its Employees to Configure Regeras, Here's a Purple Carbon One

 
20 Jan 2017, 14:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Koenigsegg's top priority for 2017 has to do with fully bringing its latest velocity tool, the Regera, to the market. The 1,500 hp hybrid has made its debut last year and now the time has come for it to settle into the real world.
The latest step down this path sees the Swedish automaker inviting its staff to configure their Regeras. And since many of us enjoy relaxing before going to bed by playing the configurator game [insert your favorite brand here], we applaud the initiative.

The hostilities kicked off earlier this month, when Angelholm's word-wielding man, Steven Wade, came up with a Purple Carbon example of the transmissionless machine:

"Vöx will laugh at me (as might a million others), but I've chosen a purple carbon exterior finish, with white striping and clear carbon side intakes. I'm a massive Prince fan (still grieving) and I've always loved our cars in purple. I was tempted to go with gold leaf stripes, like the purple/gold combination of chassis 7094, but I think the gold works better with paint rather than tinted carbon,"

Since we're talking about the company's communications guy, the separate description dedicated to the cabin doesn't come as a surprise:

"Inside I've gone for 'snow' leather with a basket weave pattern on the seats. Yes, anyone who got into the car would have to be impeccably clean. The stitching on these seats is blue, but it'd be purple on the real thing. White calipers behind my carbon wheels finish the look,"

We're sure that, right now, many of you wonder who Vöx is. We're talking about Mattias Vöcks. When he's not assembling Koenigseggs, the man likes to come up with wicked projects such as the 600 hp 1967 Amazon, a Ferrari-slaying restomod that once held the title of Sweden's hottest Volvo - we added a video at the bottom of the page, to refresh your memory as far as the Prancing Horse brawl is concerned.

The second Regera configuration came from Johan B, Sales Director for continental Europe and the Nordic countries. Spoiler alert - you should be prepared for a beverage-infused take on the matter:

"Johan has chosen a Bordeaux tinted carbon finish with a clear carbon centre section accented by gold leaf striping. Johan has French roots and the deep red finish will be like driving around in a glass of fine French red wine (with no blood-alcohol content, of course!!) The interior is a creamy cappucino/coffee colour combination,"

Sure, these configurations are but a dream, but we're talking about a dream that's part of the 80-unit hypercar magic surrounding the machine.

This is the point where we'd normally ask you to go out and play. However, despite the idea of a Koenigsegg configurator floating around for quite a while now, it seems we still have some waiting to do before such a feature shows up.

Meanwhile, US aftermarket wheel developer Vossen offers us an alternative, with the specialist's wheel configurator offering us a taste of such a process.

Koenigsegg Regera Koenigsegg Hybrid hypercar green
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78