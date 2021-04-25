Zwift App to Host Cycling Events for Olympic Virtual Series’ First Edition

You definitely know the world has changed when there’s an Olympic Virtual Series event coming up with a virtual training app being one of the hosts. Yet, it looks like one of the best ways to bring back a sense of community, while also keeping sports fun.
Esports represent a growing trend and virtual sports fans are part of an important, global community that keeps expanding. So much so that the Olympic Virtual Series, a digital experience beginning on May 13 this year, is dedicated to bringing all of them together.
If you’re not familiar with Zwift, it’s an online training and racing platform for cyclists that allows people from all over the world to connect and play an online video game while they’re working out. Launched a few years ago, Zwift’s popularity exploded during the current health crisis that kept people in their homes, with a limited possibility to train and to connect.
Now, the training app is partnering up with Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), in order to participate in the first-ever Olympic Virtual Series. Cycling is one of the 5 sports featured in the event, together with motor sports, sailing, rowing and baseball.
Virtual cycling can actually be considered a real sport, because people get to ride their bikes indoors, with the added fun component of an app that acts like a simulator, making them feel like they are riding together with friends or even participating in tournaments.
According to Zwift, this type of sport is so popular due to its versatility. No matter how skilled you are, whether you want to train professionally or just want to have more fun in a global community, virtual cycling allows you to connect anytime.
The Olympic Virtual Series also is designed to be an inclusive event that encourages people of all ages to practice sports.
"Participation in virtual sports is at an all-time high and Zwift is at the forefront of creating a new genre of physical virtual sport. The Olympic Virtual Series aligns with Zwift’s own mission to engage more people, to connect a global audience, and to speak to a younger generation.”, said Zwift CEO and Co-Founder, Eric Min.
The OVS virtual cycling series will begin on June 1st.
