Spotless Boeing 777 Hits Jet Bridge, Suffers Wing Damage

Amsterdam Schiphol is one of Europe’s largest airports, so in theory, you wouldn’t necessarily expect incidents like the one we’re going to talk about today to ever happen. 1 photo



The bad news is the damaged aircraft is a three-month-old Boeing 777 that has only recently joined KLM’s fleet, and as you can see in a photo published on Twitter by JACDEC, the incident ended up with the left wing getting right under the jet bridge.



The good news, on the other hand, is that only minor damage has actually been recorded, and in theory, there’s a chance the new Boeing was back for duty pretty fast.



“KLM Boeing 777-300 (PH-BVV, built 2020) sustained minor damage during pushback at Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport (EHAM), Netherlands. It is understood the adjacent ‘avio bridge’ was not removed properly,” JACDEC tweeted on April 23.



“On April 22, a Boeing 777 aircraft hit the bridge during pushback, which was in too low a position due to a malfunction. This caused minor damage to the wing of the aircraft. This damage is now being repaired,” a KLM spokesperson



While this particular aircraft is brand-new, the Boeing 777-300ER actually joined KLM’s fleet back in 2004. Since then, the airline has expanded its lineup of



The 300ER has enough room for no less than 408 passengers and allows for a maximum take-off weight of 351,543 kg / 775,019 lbs. It can travel for a maximum distance of 12,000 km (6,479 nmi), with the cruising speed said to be 920 kph (571 mph or 496 kts).

